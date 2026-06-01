What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (June 1-7)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Greg M. capturing this great photo of a sunset over Little Arbor Vitae Lake, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Hodag Park Concert Series, Rhinelander (June 2)

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free live music, scenic waterfront views, and local food trucks.

RELATED: 7 Celestial events visible from Wisconsin this summer

PrideFest, Milwaukee (June 4-6)

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Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration features a vibrant mix of live entertainment, local vendors, food, and community activities for all to enjoy.

Northwoods Pride Festival, Rhinelander (June 6)

Gather with community members for a day of live entertainment, food, educational opportunities, and local resources in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Shawano Sundrop Dayz, Shawano (June 5-6)

This free event includes live music, various family-friendly activities and, most importantly, the Sun Drop museum. Their tasting room will offer soda samples, including Farmer’s Brew butterscotch root beer, rhu-berry, caramel apple, and more.

2026 June Dairy Days, West Salem (June 5-7)

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This weekend-long celebration is filled with food, live bands, fireworks, a fun run, pickleball tournament, Euchre tournament, and more.

Great Wisconsin Cheese Festival, Little Chute (June 5-7)

Say cheese! This three-day festival blends Wisconsin’s cheese heritage with community, showcasing live music, carnival rides, food vendors, a parade, and of course, cheese tastings.

RELATED: Medieval resort among Wisconsin Dells’ newest attractions for summer 2026

That’s it for this week’s Buzz. If you’re out at one of these events or spot a beautiful Wisconsin scene, snap a photo and send it our way by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We’d love to see what you capture.