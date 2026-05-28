Question of the Week: Tiffany’s 2020 election denialism

US Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) has an unobstructed path to becoming the GOP nominee for governor this November. Will it be smooth sailing for him in the general election, or will he face a reckoning for a long record of support for President Donald Trump’s attempt to rig the results of the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden?

This week, Tiffany expressed an openness to Trump’s demand of a nearly $2 billion fund to provide payments to those who claim to have been wronged by federal overreach during the Biden presidency. Tiffany’s comments provided a reminder that he voted on Jan. 6, 2021 to reject the certified election results from two states (Arizona and Pennsylvania) and said he would have voted to reject the certified election results from Wisconsin, if given the opportunity.

On Jan. 20, 2025, after Trump returned to power and pardoned more than 1,500 people for crimes committed during the attack on the US Capitol, Tiffany included “Free J6ers” in a social media post about “promises kept.”

Is this all overblown liberal fear mongering? Or has Tiffany escaped widespread criticism because he hasn’t been a larger figure on the Wisconsin political stage until now?

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