Medieval resort among Wisconsin Dells’ newest attractions for summer 2026

The Waterpark Capital of the World has some new additions for summer 2026 – including a brand new resort.

Below are some new attractions and lodging options for anyone looking for a fresh and new experience in the Dells this summer.

New medieval resort offers storybook escape – complete with a fire-breathing dragon

A new resort opened in Wisconsin Dells May 10 – and it’s unlike many of the other resorts in town.

Dellshire Resort is a medieval, fantasy-themed resort, offering five indoor pools, five on-site dining options, a 9,000-square-foot family entertainment center and “mixed reality” gameplay technology throughout the resort that allows guests to embark on virtual quests in real, physical spaces.

According to its website, the new resort offers “a vibrant escape that blends fantasy-style storytelling with modern innovations and comforts.”

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The resort is at 2277 Dellshire Drive – and is guarded by a 70-foot, fire-breathing, metal dragon sculpture.

New ‘treehouse’ cabins at Kalahari

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is introducing Kalahari Treehouse Adventures, a new lodging option for the resort along Lake Delton. The “treehouses” – cabins on stilts, among the trees and overlooking the lake – were designed in partnership with Nelson Treehouse & Supply, known from the Animal Planet show “Treehouse Masters.”

Each treehouse has a one-of-a-kind design – and a select few include features like slides and stargazing nets.

Kalahari also has opened a supper club

Supper clubs are a long-standing Wisconsin tradition – and a new one is open in Wisconsin Dells, overlooking Lake Delton.

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Daylene’s Supper Club, 469 County Road A, offers both scenic outdoor seating along the lake and a cozy interior decked out in rich wood and warm amber lighting, according to its website. It’s owned and operated by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions but is located about 3 miles from the main resort building.

The menu is inspired by Midwestern supper club staples, with lunch offerings of chicken, fish and Reuben sandwiches, and dinner items like steak, prime rib, shrimp cocktail and baked French onion soup.

‘Neon Nights’ debuting at Noah’s Ark Waterpark

From July 10 through Aug. 22, Noah’s Ark Waterpark will debut a new experience on Friday and Saturday nights.

“Neon Nights” will bring LED lights, special effects and energetic music to the water park after dark. When purchased online, tickets for a day pass plus Neon Nights admission costs $64.99, while Neon Nights-only admission is $32.99.

Known as America’s Largest Waterpark, Noah’s Ark spans 70 acres and features more than 50 waterslides and other attractions.

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New butterfly greenhouse offers educational attraction for all ages

Dells visitors are invited to get up close with nature at Brilliant Butterflies, a new butterfly greenhouse exhibit open May 22 through September 8.

The family-owned greenhouse is located at 811 County Road H. Guests can experience a colorful home of flowers and native butterflies, with opportunities to feed butterflies with sugar sticks, hold caterpillars, and learn directly from butterfly farmers. A Life-Cycle Gallery also allows guests to learn about butterfly eggs and chrysalises – and possibly even witness metamorphosis firsthand.

The kid-friendly attraction is free for ages 2 and under, $7.50 for ages 3 to 11, and $11.25 for guests 12 and older.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ArseneauKelli.

This story has been updated to include new information.

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This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Medieval resort among Wisconsin Dells’ newest attractions for summer 2026

Reporting by Kelli Arseneau, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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