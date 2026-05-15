The hardest part of planning a trip anywhere is usually packing, or the act of actually traveling to the destination. But when that destination is Wisconsin Dells, one of the most difficult parts is probably picking where to stay. Travelers flock to Wisconsin Dells in droves to enjoy its stunning scenery, like its namesake Dells along the Wisconsin River, visit its theme parks, and of course, stay overnight in one of the city’s many waterparks.

Wisconsin Dells is known as the Waterpark Capital of the World, and for good reason: the city has numerous waterparks for visitors to choose from, each with unique amenities and features. There are massive waterpark resorts with dozens of slides, shopping opportunities, and dining options. Or, there are more laid-back options, with just a couple of slides and swim-up pools—perfect for adults who want some waterpark fun without all of the chaos. Some offer both indoor and outdoor waterparks, catering to visitors all year long, while others are only available in the summer.

There are a lot of considerations to make when planning a Wisconsin Dells waterpark trip, and we’re here to help you through it. Here are the waterparks in Wisconsin Dells that cater to all types of visitors.

1. Atlantis Waterpark Hotel

Location: 1570 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells

Best for: Families with kids of all ages; budget-conscious travelers

Atlantis Waterpark Hotel offers a heated indoor pool, as well as an outdoor pool with a waterfall and swim-up lounge area. (Atlantis Waterpark Hotel)

With a name like Atlantis Waterpark Hotel, it makes sense that the Wisconsin Dells hotel is well-known for its aquatic offerings. With a heated indoor pool and waterpark area, with slides and fountains for children and water basketball stations, as well as an outdoor pool with a waterfall and swim-up lounge area, the hotel offers plenty of places to splash around.

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Kids, and maybe a few adults, too, can find themselves entertained by the hotel’s game room, which features classic arcade games. A perk of the waterpark hotel? It’s not one of the gigantic chain waterparks that can be found throughout the city, so it’s a much more affordable stay than many other options. The hotel is located on Wisconsin Dells Parkway, making it easy to go from the waterpark to any of the city’s well-beloved restaurants or other attractions, like the nearby Rick Wilcox Magic Theater.

2. Chula Vista Resort

Location: 1000 Chula Vista Parkway, Wisconsin Dells

Best for: Eco-conscious travelers; families with kids; people who want to relax at a spa

Chula Vista has been around for longer than the concept of a waterpark. The site, on the Wisconsin River, has been open to guests since the late 19th century, when Irwin Berry purchased Coldwater Canyon Farm and opened the area’s first vacation home on the property. Over the years, the guest house expanded into a hotel and then one of Wisconsin’s first golf resorts. By the 1990s, the property, which was called Chula Vista Theme Resort by that point, had opened an outdoor and indoor waterpark. Now, the property still maintains two waterparks, as well as a spa, a mini-golf course, and an outdoor aerial park.

One of the best parts of staying at the Chula Vista Resort is supporting a business that makes an effort to go green. Chula Vista Resort is owned by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and takes part in the Wyndham Green Program, which includes initiatives and goals to help the property be a more eco-friendly resort. Some of the initiatives include instituting resort-wide recycling efforts and using energy-efficient lighting throughout the property.

3. Wilderness Resort

Location: 511 East Adams St., Wisconsin Dells

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Best for: Families with kids of all ages, golfers, and large families

Wilderness Resort, in Wisconsin Dells, has several different properties, each offering unique amenities, like the scenic beauty of the lakefront Wilderness on the Lake, or the ample space provided by the larger condominiums at Glacier Canyon Lodge. But for most visitors, especially those who want to enjoy time at a waterpark, the Wilderness Hotel is the place to be.

The waterpark has so many amenities that while it’s ideal for families with kids or big family groups, it’s also an ideal place to stay for anyone, really. If you’re into golf, Wilderness Resort has the Wild Rock Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course that has PGA golf professionals on staff. If you want to relax instead, stop by the Sundara Inn and Spa, which is located right next to the golf club and has partnered with Wilderness Resort, offering spa treatments like facials and massages.

4. Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel and Suites

Location: 840 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Wisconsin Dells

Best for: Families with small children; anyone who wants to go to Noah’s Ark

One of Wisconsin Dells’ more laidback waterparks, the Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel and Suites comes with an additional perk: anyone who stays at the waterpark between Memorial Day and Labor Day gets free passes to Noah’s Ark, a large outdoor waterpark, and one of the top attractions in Wisconsin Dells.

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Besides a couple of slides, there isn’t much excitement for teenagers at Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel and Suites, so the waterpark is best enjoyed by families with small children. Grand Marquis Waterpark Hotel and Suites offers a wading pool ideal for toddlers and a gym area for preschool-aged children in its kiddie pool. It’s not just fun for little ones, though. The waterpark also offers an Olympic-sized outdoor pool and whirlpools for adults.

5. Great Wolf Lodge

Location: 1400 Great Wolf Drive, Baraboo

Best for: Families with kids of all ages; waterpark enthusiasts

Great Wolf Lodge’s Wisconsin Dells location was the first of its 23 operating locations to open. (Great Wolf Lodge)

With a lazy river, a water play fort, a water basketball area, hot tubs, a wave pool, and so many waterslides, it’s safe to say that any waterpark lover would be happy to find themselves at Great Wolf Lodge. The waterpark chain’s Wisconsin Dells location was the first of its 23 operating locations to open, and continues to attract visitors with its numerous waterpark areas, as well as other features, like an arcade, a Build-A-Bear workshop, and MagiQuest, a live-action game that can be played throughout the theme park, where kids can collect magical items and learn runes to complete adventures.

One of the most fun parts of visiting and staying at Great Wolf Lodge is experiencing how invested in its theme the resort is. A wolf howl is played over speakers every time the wave pool starts going, every guest is given wolf ears after checking in, and even the exterior of the resort is designed to look like a massive, wooden lodge.

6. Kalahari Resorts & Conventions

Location: 1305 Kalahari Drive, Baraboo

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Best for: Families with kids of all ages; waterpark enthusiasts

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions operates the largest waterpark in Wisconsin and is adding a new extension this year. (Kalahari Resorts & Conventions)

If you’re driving into the Wisconsin Dells, it’s almost impossible not to see Kalahari Resorts & Conventions. The massive waterpark is Wisconsin’s largest indoor waterpark, and takes up 125,000-square-feet, and it’s only getting bigger. Expected to open this year, the resort is currently undergoing a 75,000-square-foot expansion, which will feature an open-air waterpark with a retractable roof, along with three new waterslides.

The resort features four different waterparks on its premises, and recently opened Kalahari Treehouse Adventure, treehouse and cabin properties that guests can reserve overlooking Lake Delton. Named for the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa, each Kalahari location features designs of animals and plants that can be found in the desert, as well as other African motifs.

7. Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Resort

Location: 1701 Wisconsin Dells Parkway A, Wisconsin Dells

Best for: Families with older kids

Mount Olympus is arguably the most famous mountain in all of Greece, and Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park Resort could make a case for itself as one of the best-known attractions in Wisconsin Dells. The combination resort, waterpark, and theme park was first opened by Greek immigrants, the Laskaris family, in 1990, and much of the park was themed after Ancient Greece and its mythology.

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The park has continued the theme as it has grown, including one of its recent additions, The Rise of Icarus, a 145-foot waterslide. The waterslide is the tallest in the entire country. The resort has three different stand-alone options for lodging, including at Hotel Rome, which can house between five and seven people in each room.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



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