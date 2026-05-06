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Wisconsin ob-gyn discusses her service on ACOG, a national board to advance women’s healthcare

Up North News Staff

We often talk to Dr. Kristin Lyerly from the Green Bay area about healthcare issues and the political struggles to protect women’s healthcare rights. She also serves on the national board of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. We talked to her at the 2026 ACOG national convention in Washington, DC about why she took on a leadership role, the advances made in women’s healthcare over the years, and how she hopes to inspire young women in Wisconsin to consider a healthcare career.

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