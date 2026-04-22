On May 1, 2026, community members will protest, march, and take action across the country and here in Wisconsin.

International Workers’ Day, commonly known as May Day, commemorates the historic struggle for an eight-hour workday and the broader fight for fair working conditions, inspired by events such as the Haymarket affair in Chicago in 1886.

As national concerns grow over rising prices, international tensions, immigration enforcement actions, and the Trump administration’s attacks on public programs, this year’s theme is “Workers Over Billionaires,” with calls for “No School. No Work. No Shopping.” to reject business as usual.

If you plan on taking a May Day action, you can sign the May Day Pledge to share your commitment.

Here’s your roundup of May Day protests, marches, and gatherings in Wisconsin:

Fox Valley Indivisible: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (12-1 p.m.)

Rally at Houdini Plaza:

100 W. Lawrence St., UNIT 307

Appleton, WI 54911

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

A visibility event on the sidewalk in front of the Campbell Park Pool:

320 South Blvd.

Baraboo, WI 53913

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (4-6 p.m.)

Rally:

1659 N. Spring St.

Beaver Dam, WI 53916

Grant County Indivisible: May Day Protest – Dickeyville (10-11:30 a.m.)

Rally at Highway 35/61:

108 S. Main St.

Dickeyville, WI 53808

May Day Strong: Green Bay May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (6-8 p.m.) Rally at the Green Bay Labor Temple Association:

1570 Elizabeth St.

Green Bay, WI 54302

Up North Engaged, the Democratic Party of Sawyer County, and Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (12-2 p.m.)

Rally on Democracy Corner:

US 63 and Wisconsin 27

Hayward, WI 54843

Indivisible: May Day Rally for International Workers’ Day (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Rally at Marvin Roth Community Pavilion:

99 S. Main St.

Janesville, WI 53545

Voces de la Frontera: May Day 2026: Day Without Immigrants (12-3 p.m.)

Mass march toward the Wisconsin State Capitol with a main program to follow upon arrival. Meet for the kick-off rally at Library Mall:

715 State St.

Madison, WI 53703

May Day Strong: Wisconsin May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (4:30-6:30 p.m.)

Rally at Manitowoc Shipbuilders Company Park:

51 Maritime Drive

Manitowoc, WI 54220

May Day Strong: Menominee, MI May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (3-5 p.m.)

Rally at Stephenson Island Park:

1680 Bridge St.

Marinette, WI 54143

Voces de la Frontera: May Day 2026: Day Without Immigrants (10 a.m.-1 p.m.)

Mass march toward the Federal Building (517 E. Wisconsin Ave.) with a main program to follow upon arrival. Meet for the kick-off rally at Voces de la Frontera:

733 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Milwaukee, WI 53204

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (6-8 p.m.)

A community rally. Sign up for the location.

Prescott, WI

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (12-1 p.m.)

A community rally. Sign up for the location.

Reedsburg, WI

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (5-6 p.m.)

Rally at the Pioneer Park-Baseball Field:

Kemp and Oneida avenues

Rhinelander, WI 54501

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (12-1 p.m.)

A visibility event:

300 block of South Main Street

Rice Lake, WI 54868

Indivisible River Falls: May Day Strong (3-5 p.m.)

A march to Vet’s Park from the River Falls Public Library:

140 Union St.

Veterans Park

River Falls, WI 54022

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (4-6 p.m.)

A visibility event and donation drive for the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry collection:

Highway 12 Bridge

110 Phillips Blvd.

Sauk City, WI 53583

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (5-6 p.m.)

Rally at the intersection of:

North 14th Street and Erie Avenue

Sheboygan, WI 53081

Indivisible: Workers Over Billionaires (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Rally and hear from speakers at Cutler Park:

321 Wisconsin Ave.

Waukesha, WI 53186

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (3-4 p.m.)

Rally at the intersection of:

Lincoln Street and East Riverview Expressway

Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494

May Day Strong: May Day 2026: Workers Over Billionaires (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Stand in solidarity with the labor movement:

714 Elm St.

Woodruff, WI 54568

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