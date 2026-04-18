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Watch: Some Wisconsin voters will find themselves in a new state Senate district this year

Up North News Staff

Some Wisconsin voters will find themselves in a new state Senate district this year, now that the previously-gerrymandered maps have been replaced. State Assembly Rep. Christian Phelps said the 93rd District in the Chippewa Valley became more of an urban-rural mix when it changed in 2024, and that’s why it’s important to show where common ground can be found on things like support for local public schools.

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