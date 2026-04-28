The US House of Representatives is nearing a vote on a Farm Bill that sets up years worth of federal policy on everything from crop insurance to food assistance to conservation programs and much more. But there’s bipartisan pushback on language in the bill that would make it harder for people to sue big chemical companies in state courts if they feel the use of pesticides has caused cancer and federal rules become too weak. Who will Wisconsin’s representatives stand with?
Pesticide protection in the next Farm Bill?
Up North News Staff