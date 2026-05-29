Your guide to Pride Month in Wisconsin

June is Pride Month, dedicated to celebrating the culture and contributions of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community.

In Wisconsin, there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout the state. Here’s a round up of some of the events happening this month:

PrideFest, Milwaukee (June 4-6)

Wisconsin’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration features a mix of live entertainment, local vendors, food, and community activities.

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Northwoods Pride Festival, Rhinelander (June 6)

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Gather with community members for a day of live entertainment, food, educational opportunities, and local resources for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ride With Pride, Milwaukee (June 6)

Join in the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run through the city of Milwaukee, complete with a full police escort ensuring a safe and enjoyable ride for all.

Wausau Pride, Wausau (June 6)

Enjoy this all-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with family-friendly activities, local vendors, and an evening showcase of drag entertainment.

Madison Pride Ride, Madison (June 7)

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Grab your bike and take part in this ride celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ cycling community.

Point Pride, Stevens Point (June 12-13)

Start the weekend on Friday with a Pride Crawl and continue through Saturday with live entertainment, vendors, and various festivities.

Pride in the Park, Eau Claire (June 13)

Enjoy this outdoor festival featuring over 100 local vendors, all-day activities, and entertainment including live musical and all-ages drag performances from local talent.

Fox Valley Pride, Appleton (June 13)

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Head to Jones Park to celebrate all things pride, featuring a pride promenade, cornhole tournament, drag bingo and performances, and more.

Lake Geneva Pride, Lake Geneva (June 11-14)

Join the inaugural launch of this pride festival, featuring a weekend-long celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with live entertainment, vendors, and drag performances.

Green Bay Pride, Green Bay (June 20)

This community-focused festival celebrates Green Bay’s LGBTQ+ community. The festival will include various activities, vendors, and more.

Central Wisconsin Pride, Aniwa (June 18-21)

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Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride during this four-day celebration full of entertainment, outdoor activities, food, vendors, drag performance, camping, and more, with something for everyone.

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The Big Gay PRIDE Market, Madison (June 19-21)

This three-day celebration of Pride Month will feature queer artists, live drag and comedy performances, educational programs, a clothing swap, and much more.

Viroqua Area Pride 2026, Viroqua (June 27)

Enjoy live music, drag performances, face painting, vendors, and more in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

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Open Door Pride Festival, Sturgeon Bay (June 27)

For the 10th straight year, enjoy this all-day event featuring more than 40 vendors, family-friendly activities, live music, and a “What’s My Pride?” photography exhibit.