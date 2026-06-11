In some states, the Democratic and Republican parties endorse candidates at their state conventions. They can become messy affairs, and sometimes the choice of the party’s most active members ends up losing in the primary. On the other hand, Wisconsin Democrats meeting this month won’t make an endorsement. While it avoids a bitter convention contest, it also means the party doesn’t have someone who can have immediate access to party resources that could help them in November. And with a large field of candidates, like the seven running in the Democratic primary, maybe voters would like some guidance from the party’s convention delegates.

Click on the answer closest to your opinion on pre-primary endorsements.

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