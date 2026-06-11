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Question of the Week: Should Democrats endorse a candidate for governor?

Primary elections determine party nominees in Wisconsin, but would a party endorsement help with a large field of candidates? It’s our newsletter question of the week for May 7, 2026.

Wisconsin ballot box

In some states, the Democratic and Republican parties endorse candidates at their state conventions. They can become messy affairs, and sometimes the choice of the party’s most active members ends up losing in the primary. On the other hand, Wisconsin Democrats meeting this month won’t make an endorsement. While it avoids a bitter convention contest, it also means the party doesn’t have someone who can have immediate access to party resources that could help them in November. And with a large field of candidates, like the seven running in the Democratic primary, maybe voters would like some guidance from the party’s convention delegates.

Click on the answer closest to your opinion on pre-primary endorsements.

Click on an option, leave us a comment, and leave your first name and hometown for a chance to see it featured in our next newsletter.

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