Berry lovers, take note: Wisconsin’s pick-your-own season is almost here

April thunderstorms dumped plenty of rain across the state, and in May, growers spent many nights irrigating strawberry fields in an effort to protect the plants from frost. And now, a lack of rain in late May and early June has many of them irrigating their crops at the crack of dawn.

For many of the “you-pick” operations, the three-week window when the berries are ripe will spell the difference between a profitable year or one of loss.

In the coming weeks, strawberry farms will become a hive of activity as berry lovers eager for fresh-picked fruit descend upon their businesses by the carload.

“We traveled to a pick-your-own strawberry farm and got there at 7 o’clock in the morning only to find there were 50 or more cars already in the parking lot,” said Wayne Lubbert, who operates a greenhouse and vegetable market outside of Fond du Lac.

Most farms are looking to open their “you-pick” operations in late June. Many also sell pre-picked containers for those who don’t want to go out in the fields.

Strawberry-picking generally only lasts about three weeks, but it can be slightly longer or shorter depending on weather. Hot weather cuts the season short and wet weather tends to keep pickers away, and many berries end up rotting in the field. Check the farms’ websites, Facebook pages and hotlines to see if their strawberries are ready.

Advertisement

Here are a few local places to pick fresh strawberries once the summer season begins:

Where can I pick strawberries in northeast Wisconsin?

BerryLand ‒ Known for its asparagus in spring, sweet strawberries in early summer and festivities in fall, this Abrams farm in Oconto County is gearing up for its annual strawberry season. According to the farm’s Facebook page, strawberries should be ready for picking in less than two weeks.

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: 5810 Heimke Lane, Abrams

Phone: 920-621-1148

Blaser’s Acres ‒ This Suamico farm offers pick-your-own strawberries as well as pre-picked quarts. They hope to begin the strawberry-picking season between June 20 and 25. Check their Facebook page for updates and possible closures.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Address: 2556 School Lane, Suamico

Phone: 920-655-0483

Cuff Farms ‒ This family-owned farm in Outagamies County prides itself on being one of the few pesticide- and herbicide-free strawberry growers in Wisconsin. Pickers should check for updates on their Facebook page or by calling 920-779-4788 before heading out. They do not have regular picking hours and will post times online when fields are ready. Fair warning: strawberries are picked out quickly.

Hours: TBD

Address: N2299 Ledge Hill Road, Hortonville

Phone: 920-779-4788

Fideler Farm ‒ This second-generation farm, located near the Fond du Lac and Washington county line, takes pride in its fresh fruit and vegetable offerings. Their pick-your-own strawberries are a customer favorite, but at the moment, they are picking for their stand at both the West Bend and the Wauwatosa Farmers Markets. Check out the farm’s Facebook page for daily updates or the picking hotline at 262-338-0494.

Advertisement

Hours: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 2863 Ridge Road, Kewaskum

Phone: 262-338-0494

Malvitz Bay Farms ‒ The Malvitz family planted a small strawberry patch in 1987 as a means to raise money to take their daughters to Disney World. That original half-acre strawberry patch eventually grew into more than five acres, reflecting both the farm’s success and the family’s commitment to meeting local demand. Over time, they expanded well beyond pick-your-own strawberries, embracing the full range of Wisconsin’s seasonal produce. Malvitz Bay Farms is aiming to open for strawberry picking around June 20. Call or visit their Facebook page for more details.

Hours: 7 to 11 a.m. daily for pick-your-own strawberries (Farm hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Address: 8678 Door County C, Sturgeon Bay

Phone: 920-824-5625

Moder’s Gardens ‒ Opened in 1972, Moder’s Gardens was the first west-side Green Bay farm to offer pick-your-own produce, according to its website. They hope to welcome strawberry pickers in two to three weeks. At the same time, they’ll also begin their daily produce stand at the farm. Check their Facebook page for announcements.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Address: 3439 Lineville Road, Howard. Strawberry fields are behind Jacobs Well Church on Pinecrest Road in Suamico.

Phone: 920-434-0730

Nature’s Finest Foods ‒ Mike Koeppl knows that Mother Nature will ahve the final say in when strawberries are ready for harvest. The Interim Executive Director of the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association says that heavy downpours, flooding and hail can damage the fragile fruit. Fingers crossed that the family farm near Oshkosh will soon open its doors for strawberry picking soon.

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: 4902 Winnebago County S, Oshkosh

Phone: 920-710-1325

Porter’s Patch ‒ After battling frosty nights in May, owner Troy Porter says his strawberries are ‘looking great’. He expects the fifth-generation farm to be open for picking around the third week of June. Hours of operation can and will change rapidly due to weather, berry availability and demand. Visit the farm’s website or Facebook page for updates.

Hours: Open daily 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to noon, when in season.

Address: W4314 State 156, Bonduel

Phone: 715-758-8162

Sunny Hill Farm ‒ The farm is home to about a dozen acres of strawberries, said Kerry Bruntz, son of late owner Roland Bruntz. Kerry encourages people to call before making the trip or keep tabs on the farm’s website or Facebook page for an official announcement. The family also sells pre-picked berries at their roadside stands located at: Ace Hardware Ridge Rd Green Bay, 2110 South Ridge Road, Green Bay; The Rite Place on Bellevue, 1580 Bellevue Street, , Maplewood Meats Stand, 1580 Bellevue Street, 663 Milltown Road, Green Bay; Dollar Tree, 3705 Monroe Road, DePere; Timsan’s 1654 East Mason Street, Green Bay, Chico’s Café, 427 South Washington Street, Combined Locks; Marcos Pizza, 2598 Glendale Avenue, Howard.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday

Address: 922 Oak Road, Suamico

Phone: 920-434-9009

Wilfert Farms LLC ‒ Photos of lush strawberry plants loaded with blossoms and developing berries on this Manitowoc County farm point to a bountiful crop. According to the farm’s Facebook page, they anticipate the berry season to begin around June 22 and encourage berry-lovers to watch closely for updates.

Advertisement

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: 7528 Manitou Drive, Two Rivers

Phone: 920-683-3264

Where can I pick strawberries in central Wisconsin?

Glendale Farms Inc. ‒ Located outside of Clintonville, this family-owned and operated farm specializes in strawberries, peas, and green beans. The farm currently has 30 acres of pick-your-own strawberries. So far, the farm has not posted an update about the upcoming strawberry season on its Facebook page.

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: N9895 Kluth Road, Clintonville

Phone: 715-823-4287

Kamenick Farms ‒ The Kamenick family started the business with a roadside stand selling maple syrup, strawberries and sweet corn in season. They are again planning a pick-your-own season for strawberries and will update their website and Facebook page for opening day.

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: 3710 Marathon County B, Marathon

Phone: 715-443-2134

Roehrborn’s Berry Patch ‒ It won’t be much longer until this Marshfield farm, now in its 56th year, is ready to welcome strawberry pickers. The Roehrborn family will post updates on its Facebook page as opening day draws near.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to noon, and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Address: 10389 Pine Lane, Marshfield

Phone: 715-384-4847

Where can I pick strawberries in southeast Wisconsin?

Basse’s Farm ‒ Experiencing flooding in April, frost in May and now a lack of rain, the Basse family in Washington County is hopeful their strawberry crop will be ready for picking sometime between June 14 to 22. Check out their Facebook page for strawberry status updates as they get closer to opening.

Advertisement

Hours: Check Facebook page

Address: 3190 Washington County Q, Colgate

Phone: 262-628-2626

Are we missing someone from this list? Email Colleen Kottke at colleen.kottke@jrn.com.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin State Farmer: Berry lovers, take note: Wisconsin’s pick-your-own season is almost here

Reporting by Colleen Kottke, Wisconsin State Farmer / Wisconsin State Farmer

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect