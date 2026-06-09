Catch 2026 World Cup action at these Milwaukee bars

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 11, returning to North America for the first time since 1994, when the United States hosted the global soccer tournament. This time, matches will be spread across the continent, also hosted in Mexico and Canada (Mexico last hosted the tournament in 1986; this is Canada’s first time as a World Cup host).

But even if you can’t make it to a stateside game (the nearest site is Kansas City), you can join in on the action here in Milwaukee, where bars and restaurants are airing every kick, dribble and header, serving food and drink specials and — in some cases — shutting down streets to bring soccer fans together for massive watch parties.

From cozy bars to block parties, here’s where you can catch every game.

The Highbury Pub

2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Bay View’s main hub for soccer fans will be open for every World Cup game. Interested in starting the celebration early? The bar opens at 6 a.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m. Sundays.

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More information:(414) 350-3007;facebook.com/highbury.milwaukee

Lowlands Hospitality Group restaurants

Centraal Grand Café, 2306 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee; Café Benelux, 346 N. Broadway, Milwaukee; Café Hollander Wauwatosa, 7677 W. State Street; Café Hollander Milwaukee, 2608 N. Downer Avenue; Café Hollander Mequon, 5900 W. Mequon Road; Café Hollander Brookfield, 20150 Union Street; Buckatabon Tavern, 7700 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa

All of the Lowlands family of restaurants are getting in on the action for the 2026 World Cup. Café Hollander, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery and Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club are hosting watch parties with food and beverage specials throughout the tournament.

Bofferding is sponsoring the celebrations, with Bofferding Pilsner offered at all locations for $7.50. Cocktail specials include the sweet-and-spicy tequila Yellow Card ($12) and the Final Whistle Michelada ($8) made with Bofferding Pilsner, lime, Cholula and a Tajín rim.

If you work up an appetite, order the Hat Trick Combo at all restaurants (except Buckatabon) and get a house cheeseburger with a half order of cheese curds and a Bofferding beer for $23.95 ($19.95 without beer). Buckatabon is offering a Blue Champion Burger special for $15.95. The single smashburger is topped with roasted garlic spread, black garlic ketchup, smoked mushrooms and bleu cheese and is served with fries.

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Order any of these specials at any Lowlands Hospitality Group restaurant and you’ll be entered into a giveaway for Lowlands and Bofferding prizes.

More information: lowlandsgroup.com/watch-the-world-cup-with-lowlands

Moran’s Pub

912 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee

South Milwaukee Irish pub Moran’s is going all out to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“We’ve been showing World Cup games at the pub since 1998 and this will be our biggest celebration,” owner James Moran said.

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The pub will air all World Cup games and host four block parties during the tournament, closing Milwaukee Avenue outside for all USA matches. Each block party will feature multiple World Cup matches throughout the day, outdoor viewing areas, an open back patio, live music and family-friendly programming designed to celebrate the diversity surrounding the matches. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs.

The block parties will have food from Azteca Restaurant, which will also park its food truck outside the pub during the Mexico games on June 18 and 24.

During the June 12 and 19 USA games, Graveyard Gallery will host a pop-up market.

Moran’s Pub block party details:

June 12

5 to 11 p.m.

5:30 p.m.: Live music from Landline

8 p.m.: USA vs. Paraguay

June 19

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1 to 11 p.m.

2 p.m.: USA vs. Australia

5 p.m.: Scotland vs. Morocco

7:30 p.m.: Brazil vs. Haiti

10 p.m.: Turkey vs. Paraguay (inside)

June 25

2 to 11 p.m.

3 p.m.: Curacao vs. Ivory Coast; Ecuador vs. Germany

6 p.m.: Tunisia vs. Netherlands; Japan vs. Sweden

9 p.m.: USA vs. Turkey; Paraguay vs. Australia

July 19

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2 p.m.: Final match will be aired, TBD

Live music, TBD

More information: (414) 902-0148;moranspub.com

Nomad World Pub

1401 E. Brady St.

The Nomad Fan Zone is taking over Nomad World Pub and Nomad Coffee Bar throughout the World Cup, airing every match live in the pub and on its patio, with expanded outdoor bleacher seating and games broadcast on the Jumbotron on Nomad’s “Brady Beach,” a closed-off section of North Warren Avenue between Nomad World Pub and Club Brady.

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Come for match-day drink specials, street tacos and more food options inspired by competing countries, coffee drinks for morning and early-afternoon games, and giveaways offered throughout the tournament. Need some new kit? The Soccer Post shop will be on-site daily selling USA merchandise and more.

On July 19, Nomad will host a massive block party, transforming Brady Street into Milwaukee’s ultimate outdoor soccer viewing destination. Expect live entertainment, food and drink specials and an electric atmosphere surrounded by hundreds of fans.

See Nomad’s website for updated opening hours and specials throughout the World Cup.

More information: (414) 224-8111; nomadworldpub.com

Potawatomi Casino Hotel Sportsbook

1721 W. Canal St.

It’s safe to say you won’t find a larger screen to watch the World Cup on than at Potawatomi’s Vegas-style Sportsbook. It will air all games on its 2,000-foot video wall, and cushy recliners around the room let guests cheer in comfort.

Specials on Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, NÜTRL, Casamigos margaritas and Buchanan’s whiskey-pineapple drinks will be available throughout the tournament.

The Sportsbook will host matchday activities for even more fun. On June 11, the Mexico vs. South Africa match will be broadcast in Spanish on Telemundo, and the first 100 guests will receive a free Buchanita cocktail with any food or drink purchase.

On June 19, stop in for a margarita sampling and Casamigos swag giveaways. On June 25, come by for soccer mini games, Michelob swag giveaways and a chance to score free drinks.

The casino is 21+, and bets can be placed in 90 self-service kiosks placed around the bar. From June 8 to 27, get a free Potawatomi scarf with proof of a $50 or more bet. But guests don’t need to bet to watch, eat, drink and cheer on their favorite teams.

More information: potawatomi.com/casino/sportsbook

Three Lions Pub

4515 N Oakland Ave.

In Shorewood, Three Lions Pub will be open for every World Cup game. Throughout the tournament, the restaurant and bar will offer a special World Cup menu, featuring dishes inspired by the competing teams and their countries.

Specials on Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois taps and NÜTRL cans will be offered at the bar. For each of these drinks purchased, guests will receive a raffle ticket to win a FIFA cooler filled with each of the three beverages.

More information: (414) 763-6992;threelionspub.com

Tom’s Watch Bar

1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

In Milwaukee’s Deer District, Tom’s Watch Bar will broadcast every World Cup game on its stadium-sized central screen and dozens of additional screens with full-match sound for featured matches.

Anyone can come to watch the games, but VIP seats are available with reserved tables and premium viewing areas for the tournament’s biggest matches. Reserved-seat tickets run from $40 in the general admission section to $240 for a four-seat table. VIP experience packages are available for $200 for a two-seat table and $400 for a four-seat table. VIP tickets include fast-lane entry and a FIFA World Cup swag bag. All reserved tickets include food and beverage credits from $20 to $60.

More information: tomswatchbar.com

Zócalo Food Park

636 S. 6th St.

The bustling Walker’s Point food truck park will host watch parties for every World Cup match. They’ll broadcast on TVs inside Zócalo’s tavern and outdoors on a large screen set up in the parking lot or patio.

Zócalo is home to seven food trucks, serving everything from sushi to bagels to Argentinian fare and Lao fusion cuisine. Its indoor tavern serves beer, cocktails, wine and more.

More information: zocalofoodpark.com

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Catch 2026 World Cup action at these Milwaukee bars

Reporting by Rachel Bernhard, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect