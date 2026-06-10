This week’s political events feature opportunities to volunteer, advocate, and connect with fellow Wisconsinites. Whether you want to help mobilize voters for the 2026 election, advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, support reproductive healthcare access, participate in No Kings events, or weigh in on economic policy, you’ll find events and actions taking place across Wisconsin.

You can also make an impact from home by joining this week’s online action calling on lawmakers to introduce legislation for an Independent Redistricting Commission in Wisconsin.

Here’s this week’s calendar of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (June 12)

Waupaca Co. Action Team: Ice Cream Social (Waupaca, 12-1 p.m.)

Enjoy ice cream and coffee while connecting with fellow progressives and learning how you can make an impact in Waupaca County.

Saturday (June 13)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Pride in the Park- Eau Claire (Eau Claire, Shifts available between 10 a.m.-4 p.m)

Help staff the table during Pride in the Park to hand out swag and recruit volunteers.

GROWW: Uniting West Wisconsin-A Regional Response to Data Centers (Eau Claire 6 p.m.)

Join your neighbors for entertainment and education about data centers in Western Wisconsin, featuring Wisconsin comedian Charlie Berens and local musicians Soren Staff and Beau Janke of Them Coulee Boys and Madilyn Bailey. Registration is limited, reserve your spot now.

Advertisement

Canvass door-to-door across Wisconsin Democrats to connect with voters ahead of the 2026 elections:

Sunday (June 14)

No Kings: Rise Up, Sing Out Watch Parties (Events across Wisconsin)

Attend a community watch party for ‘A Concert for the First Amendment’, a livestream event featuring Jane Fonda, Patti Smith, Bette Midler, Rufus Wainwright, Joy Reid, Wilson Cruz, Broadway Inspirational Voices, and more. Find an event near you.

Fair Wisconsin: Volunteer Session (Madison, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Discover ways to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights with Fair Wisconsin.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: HIV Prevention Canvass Milwaukee (Milwaukee, 10 a.m.-7 p.m)

Go door-to-door to connect with community members across Milwaukee and share HIV prevention resources available through Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

GROWW: West Wisconsin Neighborhood Chautauqua (Knapp, 1-4 p.m.)

Join community members and elected officials in discussing how communities can work together to prepare for and respond to data center developments, featuring music from D. Janakey, an acclaimed folk musician. Registration is limited, reserve your spot now.

Monday (June 15)

Democratic Party of Wisconsin: Phone Bank–Build Our Volunteer Team in Walworth County (Elkhorn, 5-7 p.m.)

Build the volunteer team in Elkhorn by calling volunteers and Democrats to connect them to ways to get involved.

Advertisement

Swing Left: Call Voters in Wisconsin CD-03 with Ground Truth (Virtual, 5-7 p.m.)

Call voters in the 3rd Congressional District to gather insights that can be shared with the team, so they can better respond to voters’ needs and improve their messaging, targeting, and outreach.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: PPower Hour: What’s up Western WI? (Virtual, 5:30-6:30 p.m.)

Attend the virtual event to learn about upcoming events and ways to get involved.

Main Street Alliance/The Working Majority: 2026 Summer Listening Tour (Wausau, 5:30-7 p.m.)

Make your voice heard at The Working Majority’s 10-stop listening tour across Wisconsin. The new nonpartisan initiative is bringing community members together for open conversations about economic life across the state, with insights from these discussions helping to inform future strategy for Main Street Alliance.

Tuesday (June 16)

Democratic Party of Wisconsin: Phone Bank: Build Our Volunteer Team in Kenosha (Kenosha, 5-7 p.m.)

Help expand the volunteer team in Kenosha by calling community members and connecting them with volunteer opportunities.

Main Street Alliance/The Working Majority: 2026 Summer Listening Tour (Hayward), 5:30-7 p.m.)

Make your voice heard at The Working Majority’s 10-stop listening tour across Wisconsin. The new nonpartisan initiative is bringing community members together for open conversations about economic life across the state, with insights from these discussions helping to inform future strategy for Main Street Alliance.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters (WCV): Big Green Wave (Madison, 5:30-8 p.m.)

Join fellow environmental advocates in elevating environmental priorities within public leadership and policy discussions by engaging with gubernatorial candidates ahead of the primary election. The event will feature appetizers, a cash bar, brief candidate videos highlighting their commitment to environmental issues, a short WCV program, and opportunities to ask candidates questions in a speed-dating-style format.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Changing Hearts and Minds on Planned Parenthood (Virtual, 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

A training to learn the Conversational Approach to have difficult conversations about reproductive healthcare and advocacy.

Wednesday (June 17)

Swing Left: Call voters in Wisconsin CD-03 with Ground Truth (Virtual, 5-7 p.m.)

Call voters in the 3rd Congressional District to gather insights that can be shared with the team, so they can better respond to voters’ needs and improve their messaging, targeting, and outreach.

Main Street Alliance/The Working Majority: 2026 Summer Listening Tour (Chip Falls), 5:30-7 p.m.)

Make your voice heard at The Working Majority’s 10-stop listening tour across Wisconsin. The new nonpartisan initiative is bringing community members together for open conversations about economic life across the state, with insights from these discussions helping to inform future strategy for Main Street Alliance.

Join a volunteer recruitment phone bank to connect with community members and share information about upcoming events and opportunities with Wisconsin Democrats:

Thursday (June 18)

Join a volunteer recruitment phone bank to connect with community members and share information about upcoming events and opportunities with Wisconsin Democrats:

This week’s online action:

Fair Maps Coalition: Contact Your Legislators About The Proposal For Independent Redistricting Commission

Advertisement

The League of Women Voters Redistricting Committee and the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition have traveled across Wisconsin gathering feedback from voters on redistricting. Drawing on that input, they developed a proposal for an Independent Redistricting Commission that would shift the responsibility for drawing legislative maps from politicians to a panel of citizen commissioners.

The Fair Maps Coalition has launched an online advocacy tool with scripts, resources, and guidance to help supporters contact their lawmakers. Click here to urge your legislators to support the Independent Redistricting Commission proposal.

Have something to add?

Send your events and announcements to Abigail Deatrick, regional community development organizer at Courier Newsroom at abigail@couriernewsroom.com at least one week before the event to see them here.

Related: Your guide to Pride Month in Wisconsin