Here are ticket discounts and deals for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the gate will cost $20 for adults and children 12 and older, $15 for military personnel and seniors 60 and older, and $13 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Ages 12 and older can purchase tickets online for $15 before the start of the fair, but there are several more ways visitors can receive discounted admission.

State Fair ticket packages with other attractions

Wisconsin State Fair offers $24 combo ticket promotions with Milwaukee County Zoo, the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Irish Fest. These offers are good through July 20.

The Fair also offers a $45 package including a weekday wristband to SpinCity amusement park.

These ticket packages are only available until July 20, or while supplies last. Some have expiration dates. For more info visit https://wistatefair.com/fair/deals-and-discounts/

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Daily discounts at Wisconsin State Fair 2026

The Wisconsin State Fair’s community partners are offering the following promotions to help fairgoers save at the gate:

Aug. 6: Donate two cans of fruits or vegetables or make a cash donation outside any fair entrance to receive reduced admission for $5. This Piggly Wiggly promotion to benefit Hunger Task Force ends at 4 p.m.

Aug. 7: For Celebrate Wisconsin Day presented by Travel Wisconsin. Visitors with an out-of-state ID can buy two adult admission tickets for $20. This offer ends at 6 p.m.

Aug. 9: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members will receive free admission until 4 p.m. courtesy of Network Health. Appropriate ID required.

Aug. 10: Visitors 60 and older can purchase tickets at a reduced fare of $7 outside any fair entrance until 4 p.m. A valid ID may be required to receive this Senior Day benefit presented by Capri Communities.

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Aug. 12: Visitors can save $5 on one adult admission ticket if they present a receipt from a Wisconsin Meijer store of $40 or more from a purchase between July 13 and August 12, 2026 at any ticket window. This offer ends at 4 p.m.

Aug. 13: Educators can receive one free admission when they present their school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window. This Prairie Farms Dairy promotion ends at 4 p.m.

Ways to get free tickets for Wisconsin State Fair 2026

Some retailers will offer a free State Fair ticket this July with the purchase of a Leinenkugel’s 12-pack or Miller High Life 30-pack. This offer may vary by location and is only available while supplies last.

Earn a coupon for a free youth admission ticket through summer reading programs in participating libraries in many local counties, including Milwaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Ozaukee. Check with your local library for details.

Members of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bango’s Kids Club presented by BMO can receive free State Fair youth admission tickets in July.

The Wisconsin State Fair’s social media also posts chances to win tickets, exclusive opportunities and concert tickets throughout the year.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are ticket discounts and deals for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair

Reporting by Joey Schamber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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