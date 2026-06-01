Here are ticket discounts and deals for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair

Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the gate will cost $20 for adults and children 12 and older, $15 for military personnel and seniors 60 and older, and $13 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and younger are admitted free.
Ages 12 and older can purchase tickets online for $15 before the start of the fair, but there are several more ways visitors can receive discounted admission.
State Fair ticket packages with other attractions
Wisconsin State Fair offers $24 combo ticket promotions with Milwaukee County Zoo, the Harley-Davidson Museum and Milwaukee Irish Fest. These offers are good through July 20.
The Fair also offers a $45 package including a weekday wristband to SpinCity amusement park.
These ticket packages are only available until July 20, or while supplies last. Some have expiration dates. For more info visit https://wistatefair.com/fair/deals-and-discounts/
Daily discounts at Wisconsin State Fair 2026
The Wisconsin State Fair’s community partners are offering the following promotions to help fairgoers save at the gate:
Aug. 6: Donate two cans of fruits or vegetables or make a cash donation outside any fair entrance to receive reduced admission for $5. This Piggly Wiggly promotion to benefit Hunger Task Force ends at 4 p.m.
Aug. 7: For Celebrate Wisconsin Day presented by Travel Wisconsin. Visitors with an out-of-state ID can buy two adult admission tickets for $20. This offer ends at 6 p.m.
Aug. 9: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members will receive free admission until 4 p.m. courtesy of Network Health. Appropriate ID required.
Aug. 10: Visitors 60 and older can purchase tickets at a reduced fare of $7 outside any fair entrance until 4 p.m. A valid ID may be required to receive this Senior Day benefit presented by Capri Communities.
Aug. 12: Visitors can save $5 on one adult admission ticket if they present a receipt from a Wisconsin Meijer store of $40 or more from a purchase between July 13 and August 12, 2026 at any ticket window. This offer ends at 4 p.m.
Aug. 13: Educators can receive one free admission when they present their school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window. This Prairie Farms Dairy promotion ends at 4 p.m.
Ways to get free tickets for Wisconsin State Fair 2026
- Some retailers will offer a free State Fair ticket this July with the purchase of a Leinenkugel’s 12-pack or Miller High Life 30-pack. This offer may vary by location and is only available while supplies last.
- Earn a coupon for a free youth admission ticket through summer reading programs in participating libraries in many local counties, including Milwaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Ozaukee. Check with your local library for details.
- Members of the Milwaukee Bucks’ Bango’s Kids Club presented by BMO can receive free State Fair youth admission tickets in July.
- The Wisconsin State Fair’s social media also posts chances to win tickets, exclusive opportunities and concert tickets throughout the year.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are ticket discounts and deals for 2026 Wisconsin State Fair
Reporting by Joey Schamber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect