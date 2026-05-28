Wisconsinites’ share their favorite ice cream spots

As the Dairy State, we’re known for decadent dairy items, and summertime is the best time to explore how impressive our ice cream is.

According to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, our state is home to more than 49 licensed ice cream plants, over 5,000 dairy farms, and produced around 10.5 million gallons of ice cream in 2024.

We asked for our reader’s favorite ice cream spots around Wisconsin, and here are the spots you shared:

Frio Mexican Treats, Appleton

“This place is the best! They make their own ice cream, and this year on their annual trip to Mexico they also learned to make their own popsicles and ice cream bars. All with Mexican flavors. They also make THE BEST churros anywhere. All of their “sundaes” come with warm churros.” — Nancy A.

RELATED: Cow cuddles and farm-churned ice cream are helping Midwest dairies thrive

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Hawkeye Dairy Store, Abbotsford

“My go-to place for a fabulous ice cream selection. I have been stopping there for over thirty years, making sure I drop by every time I travel across the state on Highway 29. I once took the time to count all the flavors and there were 31!” — Jeri B.

Windmill Ice Cream Shoppe, Tomahawk

“It has a great choice of ice cream flavors and friendly staff. You can get there by car or boat.” — Barbara C.

Olson’s Ice Cream, Eau Claire

“It is made in the shop with a recipe that has been handed down from owner to owner. They started out as a milk delivery business in the beginning. They have now expanded out to another site in downtown Eau Claire. They have also got a site in Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls. As I have traveled in the USA and to Wales in the UK, [I] have never found one as good.” — Arlan B.

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Tetzner’s Dairy Farm, Washburn

“Their ice cream plant and store is in a small building in the center of a working farm, with a view of Chequamegon Bay. Great ice cream sandwiches in four flavors, genuine half gallon buckets, and cinnamon swirl ice cream to serve with the Bayfield apple desserts you find around the peninsula.” — Peter N.

Purple Door Ice Cream, Milwaukee

“I dare you to think of a flavor they don’t have! A few among the beginning of their offerings: bacon, beer and pretzels, blackberry cornbread and butternut squash. On top of all the choices, if you’re a member of the Wisconsin Bike Federation, you get a discount on your purchase! What’s not to like?!?!” — Barb H.

Landmark Creamery & Cafe, Belleville

“Their soft serve ice cream is made right there from milk that comes from the farm a mile and a half away. They make monthly special flavors, and enjoying your treat while sitting along the Sugar River is a truly wonderful experience!” — Kristin D.

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Ice Cream Social, Madison

“Small batch, 100% gluten free, incredible, unique flavors and giving back to the community (previous donation recipients: Campaign Zero, Freedom Inc.,Urban Triage) this year’s recipient; Madison Street Medicine.” — Michele S.

Kelley Country Creamery, Fond du Lac

“They were actually on Good Morning America a few years back! But their ice cream is, in my opinion, the best I’ve ever had. It’s so great (and so dangerous) to live so close by!” — Mel K.

RELATED: Wisconsin ice cream tastes better. Here’s Why.

This Locals Love roundup first appeared in our newsletter, where we spotlight reader favorites each week. Subscribe today to catch upcoming features and share your own favorite local spots!