Fishing Has No Boundaries celebrates 39 years of inclusion

The nonprofit Fishing Has No Boundaries (FHNB) was founded by a local Hayward fishing guide, Bobby Cammack, after breaking his leg in 1986.

He came to recognize the need for accessibility for disabled anglers in the fishing industry, and created the organization in an effort to make fishing more inclusive.

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After two years of planning and research, the first FHNB event was held in 1988 on the Chippewa Flowage with 75 participants from seven different states.

FHNB has since completed its 39th annual event on May 15 and 16, in Hayward, Wisconsin with a total of 85 participants. Additionally, they have expanded nationwide and have chapters in 11 states.

For the Hayward chapter, the event is held each year two weeks after the Wisconsin fishing opener. The two-day event brings together volunteers, boat guides, local businesses, and participants.

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“The event is set up at the Chippewa Flowage campground where there is plenty of room to erect our tents for the event which is always two weeks after the Wisconsin fishing opener,” said Scott Burton, FHNB board and planning committee member.

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Participants use adaptive fishing equipment, including pole holders, various electric reels, and ramp systems to access the boats. The event is also powered by volunteers.

“We have an amazing group of volunteers and boat guides and assistants that help bring everything together,” Burton said. “This year we had 42 pontoon boats, many wheelchair accessible.”

Aside from fishing, FHNB’s mission is to promote inclusion in the fishing industry while raising awareness for the importance of recreational opportunities for people with disabilities.

To get involved, find a chapter near you to learn more.