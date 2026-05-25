Lately, it seems as if the cost of nearly everything is going up, including the price of rent. Thankfully, though, Wisconsinites have some of the most affordable rental prices in the country, and there are plenty of places across the state available for $1,000 or less.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary before taxes in Wisconsin is $61,690 per year, totaling approximately $5,140 per month, leaving them some extra money to have fun in the Badger State.

Prices differ across the state, with larger, popular cities like Milwaukee and Madison costing more to rent than smaller towns. What you can get for $1,000 ranges as well—from a multi-bedroom house with student discounts in Eau Claire, to studio apartments with laundry in the building in Madison—but, depending on what renters’ individual needs are, there are still plenty of options to be found for $1,000 or less throughout Wisconsin.

What’s the average rent in Wisconsin?

According to Zillow, Wisconsin has some of the cheapest rent in the Midwest, averaging $1,350 per month. On average, the state is more affordable for renters than neighboring Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota, nearby Indiana, and offers about the same price as rentals in Missouri.

Rent prices vary widely across cities, with Apartments.com listing Oshkosh as one of the most affordable cities to rent in, with average rents of $931 per month. On the other hand, Milwaukee and nearby suburb West Allis are among the most expensive, at $1,199 and $1,250 per month.

How much has it changed over the past year?

Compared to other states with booming rental markets, like New York and California, Wisconsin’s rental demand is relatively cool, according to Zillow. That is, except for Milwaukee, which is one of the hottest rental markets in the country. Despite this, rents statewide have still increased by an average of $50 this past year.

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Where are the most expensive places to rent in Wisconsin?

While rent statewide is cheaper than in neighboring states, there are places in Wisconsin that are more and less affordable for renters. Understandably, the state’s largest cities, Milwaukee and Madison, are two of the most expensive places for renters.

According to US Rent Prices, a two-bedroom apartment costs an average of $1,620 per month in Madison, which is more than $200 above the state average; a one-bedroom costs $1,350; and a studio costs $1,148. On average, a two-bedroom apartment costs $1,338 per month in Milwaukee, while a one-bedroom costs $1,119, and a studio costs $1,027.

What are the most affordable places to rent in Wisconsin?

While it’s possible to find a $1,000 apartment throughout much of Wisconsin, that price is normally lower than the average price in many of the state’s cities, like Milwaukee, where the average monthly rent can be up to $1,300, according to Zillow. But there are some cities that actually have average rents that fall below $1,000, including Oshkosh, where the average rent is $931 per month, and Green Bay, where the average rent is $988 per month, according to Apartments.com.

Platteville, a city in southwestern Wisconsin, also has some of the cheapest rent that can be found throughout the state. With many studio and one-bedroom apartments going for $600 or less, with even cheaper options located just outside of the city.

What impacts rent prices in Wisconsin?

A lack of housing options is an issue that the whole country faces, not just Wisconsin, and it’s driving up rent prices nearly everywhere in the United States. According to Wisconsin research analyst Dale Knapp, the state needs to create approximately 140,000 new units in the next four years to keep up with demand.

A lack of housing units and the increase in cost in building supplies has led to rents surging throughout the state, including in Madison, where rents have increased 47% since 2020.

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Milwaukee

As the state’s largest and most populous city, Milwaukee has a lot to offer its residents, but it is understandably one of the most expensive cities to rent in.

According to Zillow, the average monthly rent in Milwaukee is $1,300, a $50 increase over the past year. While it is one of the areas with the highest rental prices in the state, and one of the hottest rental markets in the country, Milwaukee’s average monthly rent is 35% lower than the national average.

Currently, there are 507 Milwaukee properties on Zillow that are available to rent for under $1,000, most of which are apartments and condos. Of the available rentals, approximately 128 are studio apartments and 221 are one-bedroom apartments, leaving 158 rental properties with more than two bedrooms.

If you’re renting in Milwaukee for under $1,000, you can typically expect to come across:

A one-bedroom apartment or studio apartment

Shared laundry in the building

Primarily street parking

Madison

Home to the University of Wisconsin – Madison and the state’s center of government, Madison is one of the most popular cities to live in Wisconsin, and the city’s rent prices reflect that. Madison is one of the least affordable cities for renters in the state, with an average rent of $1,630, according to Zillow, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t options under $1,000.

Out of 4,343 rentals available on Zillow, 50 are available for $1,000 or less; they are primarily studio apartments, although there are some one- and two-bedroom options available.

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If you’re renting in Madison for under $1,000, you can typically expect to come across:

A studio apartment

Parking included

Shared laundry in the building

Kenosha

Located on Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin, Kenosha is the fourth-most populous city in the state. With nearly 100,000 residents, the city isn’t home to too many rental units that cost under $1,000 per month. The average rent in Kenosha is $1,400, an increase of $50 over the past year, according to Zillow, and the Wisconsin city has a warm rental market. Currently, there are only 16 rentals in Kenosha for under $1,000, and they are primarily studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments near the city’s downtown area.

One option for renters who want to be near Kenosha but have more options than what the city has to offer is to look at rental houses and apartments in nearby Racine County, which has 46 studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom rental units available.

If you’re renting in Kenosha for under $1,000, you can typically expect to come across:

A studio or one-bedroom apartment

Near downtown

Parking included

Platteville

Wisconsin’s Driftless Area is known for its gorgeous scenery, with stunning sandstone bluffs and dramatic valleys. Despite its stunning views, the region, which covers much of southeastern Wisconsin, isn’t Wisconsin’s most heavily populated area. That’s what makes rent in cities like Platteville, the home of the University of Wisconsin – Platteville, and a city with a population of more than 11,000, such an affordable place to live.

Currently, Platteville has 17 rental units available on Zillow for under $1,000—and most are $600 or under, making it one of the more affordable cities in Wisconsin for renters. Many of the available apartments are in newer buildings and come with new appliances. For renters who are willing to commute to Platteville, there are even more rentals for under $1,000 in the smaller towns outside of Platteville, like Potosi and Lancaster, where rent is typically between $300 and $700 per month.

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If you’re renting in Platteville for under $1,000, you can typically expect to come across:

Apartment rentals for $600 or under

New appliances

Even more affordable rental units just outside of the city

Eau Claire

For rent under $1,000, the best that Wisconsin renters can find in a lot of the state’s cities are studio and one-bedroom apartments. That’s not the case in Eau Claire. The city, located in west-central Wisconsin, is the state’s seventh-most populous city, sits at the confluence of the Eau Claire and Chippewa Rivers, and has a wide variety of rental units available.

Renters in the city can choose from four-bedroom houses to downtown one-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, all for under $1,000, and sometimes significantly under the price, leaving renters with extra money for fun, like the city’s Eaux Claires, a music and art festival co-created by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, an Eau Claire native.

The University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College, and Immanuel Lutheran College are all located in the city, and several of the listings on Zillow offer deals on rent to students, including a first month free and a reduced deposit.

If you’re renting in Eau Claire for under $1,000, you can typically expect to come across:

A variety of available rental units for under $1,000, from townhouses to four-bedroom apartments

Great deals for students

Apartments in subdivided houses

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



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