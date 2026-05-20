Bob Uecker mural being painted in downtown Milwaukee

Mr. Baseball, the voice of the Brewers on the airwaves for more than a half-century, is being honored with an 80-foot-by-100-foot mural in downtown Milwaukee, Milwaukee Downtown Business Improvement District No. 21 announced in a May 14 news release.

While Uecker wore many hats, the mural will depict one most dear: Being the Crew’s play-by-play announcer.

“Bob loved Milwaukee, and greatly appreciated the connection he had with the city,” Bob Uecker Jr. said in the news release. “The community’s gesture to commemorate that connection is deeply touching. This mural will serve as a reminder of the enduring relationship between the two.”

The Wintrust Financial Center’s ownership group, with support from BID No. 21 and Visit Milwaukee, has commissioned artist Mauricio Ramirez – who was also behind the three-story-tall Giannis Antetokounmpo mural in downtown Milwaukee – to create the Uecker piece on the north façade of 731 N. Jackson St.

“It’s a huge honor to create a mural celebrating Bob Uecker,” Ramirez said in the release. “What he means to Milwaukee and to sports broadcasting is incredibly important. I hope this mural reflects the pride and lasting impact he gave to so many people.”

Besides broadcasting, Uecker was a former major-leaguer himself, a film and television icon, a veteran and much more. He died in January 2025 at age 90 after a private battle with small-cell lung cancer.

Advertisement

Ramirez has already begun working on the mural, which is scheduled to be finished in early June. Upon completion, the release said, a tailgate-themed, ribbon-cutting celebration will be hosted by project organizers, including the Wintrust Financial Center ownership group, BID No. 21, Visit, members of the Uecker family and the Brewers.

In addition to the Ueck and Giannis murals, Ramirez has done a dozen others downtown, including “Heart and Sol” on the Community Advocates building, 728 N. Lovell St., and 10 utility box murals, painted in a geometric style, along Wisconsin Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bob Uecker mural being painted in downtown Milwaukee

Reporting by Hannah Kirby, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect