What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (May 18-24)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like readers Tim E. capturing this awesome photo of the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Taste of the Valley 2026, Hudson (May 21)

Enjoy unlimited food and drink, including culinary bites, beer, wine, and mocktails against the backdrop of live music and entertainment.

RELATED: These are Wisconsinites’ favorite breweries

Field of Flags Remembrance Ceremony, Milwaukee (May 22)

Advertisement

Honor Wisconsin’s fallen service members with a ceremony and display of flags at Veterans Park. The tribute will remain on display until May 27.

World’s Largest Brat Fest, Madison (May 22-24)

This annual event brings people together for three days of live music, family-friendly fun, and of course, brats, while raising money for more than 100 local charities.

Door Peninsula Lighthouse Passport Days, Sturgeon Bay (May 22-24)

Experience behind-the-scenes access to 11 historic lighthouses with exclusive tours by boat along with guided excursions around the peninsula.

Fondy Food Truck Festival, Fond du Lac (May 24)

This sixth annual event features a wide variety of fare from nearly 40 vendors, including BBQ, Mexican cuisine, Caribbean dishes, and more.

Advertisement

Memorial Day Arts and Crafts Show and Sidewalk Sale, Eagle River (May 24)

This downtown gathering features handmade goods from local artists and crafters, as well as food, live music, and sidewalk sales from local businesses.

RELATED: Which Dells waterpark should you stay at?

That wraps up this week’s Buzz. Whether you check out one of these events or catch a scene that deserves the spotlight, send us a photo by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We love to see Wisconsin through your eyes.