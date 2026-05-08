Memorial Day weekend in Wisconsin kicks off the unofficial start to wonderful weather. Yes, technically, the spring equinox kicked off back in March, but as anyone from up here knows, there’s a chance we still get flurries in early May. Of course, the weekend is not just about an extra day off—it’s about honoring heroes in meaningful ways during Memorial Day.

If you’re looking for things to do this Memorial Day weekend while you’re out and about, we have several suggestions to add to your itinerary.

1. Visit a war memorial

There are several war memorials spread throughout the state that honor fallen heroes.

Milwaukee War Memorial Center

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

The Milwaukee War Memorial Center, dedicated in 1957, exists to “Honor the dead, by serving the living.” Notable features of the memorial center include the mosaic murals, the Lincoln Memorial Bridge, the Veterans Courtyard, and three levels with permanent and temporary exhibits throughout.

You can also pay your respects at the Field of Flags—one flag for every fallen Wisconsinite, going all the way back to the Civil War through today.

Advertisement

An image of the War Memorial Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Dasparag/CC-BY-SA-4.0)

Southeastern Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Address: Veterans Park, Milwaukee

An extension of the War Memorial in Veterans Park stands three granite pillars—the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Since 1991, these pillars have stood, representing those killed in action, prisoners of war/those missing in action, and service members who returned home.

The 9/11 Memorial & Education Center

Address: 1308 Fond du Lac Avenue, Kewaskum

In 2025, a memorial dedicated to 9/11 remembrance in Kewaskum was constructed, featuring 11 unique elements that commemorate the events of 9/11, including a steel beam at the center recovered from the World Trade Center.

Veterans Memorial Fountain and Lone Soldier Memorial

Address: 5220 6th Avenue, Kenosha

At the center of the Veterans Memorial in Keonsha stands the lone soldier. Surrounding the statue are commemorative plaques honoring wars dating back to 1776.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Korean War Veterans Memorial

Address: 1505 Maple Drive, Plover

Not only can we thank Wisconsin Korean War veterans for their service, but we must also thank them for inspiring the Wisconsin Korean War Memorial, which remembers 801 Wisconsinites who paid the ultimate price during their service.

Sheboygan County Veterans Memorial

Address: 3091 Wilgus Avenue, Sheboygan

Since its dedication in 1994, visitors in Sheboygan can view a large semi-circular memorial honoring service members involved in the Civil War, Spanish-American War, WWI, WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War.

2. Attend a festival

While the parades are on Memorial Day, if you’re looking for other activities to enjoy over the rest of the weekend, check out these festivals running over the weekend.

Brat Fest

Address: 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison

Dates: Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. all three days

Advertisement

Come one, come all, to the world’s largest brat fest! Brat Fest features a carnival for folks who love games, fireworks, food, and live music! A Memorial Day weekend tradition (for over 40 years), this festival’s proceeds benefit more than 100 local charities.

A sky view of the world’s largest Brat Fest in Madison, Wisconsin. (Corey Coyle, CC BY 3.0)

IKEA Family Kite Festival

Address: Veterans Park, 1300 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

Dates: Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24, 10 a.m. to dusk both days

This free, annual kite flying event is perfect for families and kite enthusiasts of all ages. Organized and hosted by Gift of Wings, Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois, you’ll be in awe of the more than 600 kites that take flight during this festival.

Memorial Day Arts and Crafts Show and Sidewalk Sale

Address: Wall Street, Eagle River

Date: Sunday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Downtown Eagle River is kicking off summer with a Memorial Day Arts and Crafts show. Not only can you support local artists and crafters by purchasing their goods, but live music and food are available at the event as well. You can also check out several of the shows downtown as you pass by when businesses put out tables on the sidewalk to showcase goods and services.

Dan Jansen Family Fest

Address: Konkel Park, 5151 West Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Dates: Friday, May 22, to Sunday, May 24. Open Friday 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Monday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

For over 30 years, Dan Jansen Family Fest has been a family-friendly, fun-filled event for the Greater Milwaukee area. Memorial Day weekend, you aren’t just guaranteed to have a great time, you’re giving back to the Greenfield community. All the proceeds from the fest support funding projects for the City of Greenfield Parks Department, including projects like the Veterans Memorial at Bicentennial Park on Layton Avenue.

3. Support local Memorial Day parades

All parades occur on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026.

Janesville

The Janesville Patriotic Society sponsors a parade that begins at 11:00 AM on May 25.

Waukesha

The city of Waukesha hosts a three-part Memorial Day commemoration, including a riverside ceremony at 9 a.m., the Memorial Day March parade beginning at 10 a.m., and a Memorial Day service at Cutler Park at 11 a.m.

Mukwonago

In Mukwonago, the American Legion Post 375 invites the community to the parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. at Park View Middle School.

Cedarburg

Cedarburg is hosting a Memorial Day parade to honor fallen service members at 9 a.m. The parade will kick off from the corner of Bridge and Washington.

Advertisement

Menomonee Falls

Starting at 10 a.m., join the Menomonee Falls community at their Memorial Day parade. It begins on Main Street and travels through downtown with food and festivities to follow at the Knights of Columbus Clubhouse on Water Street.

Sheboygan

Stop by downtown Sheboygan for the Memorial Day parade starting at 9 a.m. After the parade, a Brat Fry is available at Fountain Park, with proceeds benefiting the Military and Youth Foundation and Marine Corps League.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



Related: Honoring Our Heroes: 7 Meaningful Ways to Pay Tribute on Memorial Day

