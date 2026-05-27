Here’s your ‘Do Something!’ calendar for May 29-June 4

As we enter June and the weather warms up, it’s a great time to lather up in sunscreen and hit the doors to mobilize voters, attend a rally calling to make fair legislative maps permanent, or attend a volunteer orientation to learn more about ways to take action throughout the summer.

Here’s this week’s roundup of events and actions:

Friday (May 29)

Democratic Party of Wisconsin: West Side Bridge Building Canvass (Madison, 5-6 p.m.)

Knock doors to talk to voters about the 2026 elections.

Saturday (May 30)

Canvass door-to-door across Wisconsin to connect with voters ahead of the 2026 elections:

Greater De Pere Dems: Canvass (De Pere, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., 12-3 p.m.)

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Eau Claire Democratic Party: Canvass for Rep. Jodi Emerson and the Party (Eau Claire, 9-11:30 a.m.)

Green Bay and Ashwaubenon Dems: Canvass (Green Bay/Ashwaubenon area, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Neenah/Menasha Dems: Canvass )Neenah, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

WisDems: Sun Prairie Bridge Building (Sun Prairie, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Fox Point/Bayside Dems: Bridge-Building Canvass (Bayside, 12-3 p.m., 3-6 p.m.)

WisDems: Community Canvassing (La Crosse, 12-3 p.m.

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Marathon County Dems: Canvass (Schofield, 12-3 p.m.)

Portage County Dems: Canvass (Stevens Point, 12-3 p.m.)

WisDems: East Side Bridge Building Canvass (Madison, 4-6:30 p.m.)

Sunday (May 31)

Fair Wisconsin: Volunteer Session (Madison, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Discover ways to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights with Fair Wisconsin.

Grassroots Glendale: Canvass (Glendale, 12-3 p.m.)

Go door-to-door to talk with voters about the 2026 elections.

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Monday (June 1)

League of Women Voters of Wisconsin: Civics Reboot (Virtual, 6:30-8 p.m.)

Hear from experts on how to make a difference at the municipal and county levels.

Tuesday (June 2)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Healthy Neighborhood Canvass (Milwaukee, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

Inform neighbors about affordable and inclusive care options available at health centers across Wisconsin.

Brown County Dems: Volunteer Orientation (Green Bay, 5-6 p.m.)

Get connected to volunteer opportunities in Brown County to help elect Democrats to office.

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Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Milwaukee Juneteenth Volunteer Info Session (Milwaukee, 6-7 p.m.)

Learn about volunteering with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin during Milwaukee’s annual Juneteenth Celebration.

Wednesday (June 3)

Winnebago Dems: Volunteer Orientation (Oshkosh, 5-6 p.m.)

Connect with the Winnebago County Dems and find ways to help elect Democrats to office.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: New Volunteer Orientation (Virtual, 6:30-7:30 p.m.)

An orientation overviewing Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin’s volunteering programs and where volunteers will be active this summer.

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Thursday (June 4)

Fair Maps Coalition: Our Maps, Our Say-Rallies Across WI

Coordinated statewide rallies calling for an Independent Redistricting Commission to make fair maps permanent. Locations of rallies include: Madison, Milwaukee, Appleton, Menomonie, Janesville, Kenosha/Racine, Green County (Monroe), Wausau, Sheboygan, and more. Sign up for location details and event times.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters: Candidate Education Activist Training-Western Wisconsin (Virtual, 6-7 p.m.)

A training on how to speak with gubernatorial candidates on the environmental issues facing the state.

Have something to add?

Send your events and announcements to Abigail Deatrick, regional community development organizer at Courier Newsroom at abigail@couriernewsroom.com at least one week before the event to see them here.

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