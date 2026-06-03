The weather is warming up, and with it come more opportunities to get outside and take action. Knock doors to support candidates in your community or volunteer at a community festival to connect community members with important resources.

Prefer to stay indoors? Stay informed by attending candidate forums, taking part in a phone bank to grow volunteer teams ahead of the elections, or writing a public comment to the EPA on the proposed changes to the PFAS drinking water standards.

All this and much more in this week’s action guide rounding up events and actions across Wisconsin:

Friday (June 5)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Milwaukee PrideFest 2026: Volunteer Sign-up (Milwaukee, Shifts available between 11 a.m.-9 p.m)

Volunteer during Milwaukee’s PrideFest to help connect the community to sexual and reproductive health care services and advocacy programs.

Kenosha County Democratic Party: Kenosha County Congressional District 1 Candidate Forum (6:30-8 p.m.)

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Attend the moderated candidate forum with Democratic Candidates in Wisconsin’s first congressional district.

Saturday (June 6)

Democratic Party of Wisconsin: WI Gubernatorial Candidate Forum, Highway 2 Edition (Brule, 2-4 p.m.)

Learn more about the Wisconsin gubernatorial candidates’ experience and vision for Wisconsin. Check the event page for the up-to-date information on the confirmed candidates.

Canvass door-to-door across Wisconsin Democrats to connect with voters ahead of the 2026 elections:

Sunday (June 7)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Milwaukee PrideFest 2026: Volunteer Sign-up (Milwaukee, 9 a.m.-1 p.m)

Take part in decorating the float, preparing supplies, and signing up to walk with Planned Parenthood in the parade.

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Monday (June 8)



Democratic Party of Wisconsin: Phone Bank–Build Our Volunteer Team in Walworth County (Elkhorn, 5-7 p.m.)

Build the volunteer team in Elkhorn by calling volunteers and Democrats to connect them to ways to get involved.

Swing Left: Call Voters in Wisconsin CD-03 with Ground Truth (Virtual, 5-7 p.m.)

Call voters in the 3rd Congressional District to gather insights that can be shared with the team, so they can better respond to voters’ needs and improve their messaging, targeting, and outreach.

Tuesday (June 9)

Brown County Democrats: Volunteer Orientation (Green Bay, 5-6 p.m.)

Get connected to volunteer opportunities in Brown County to help elect Democrats to office.

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Democratic Party of Wisconsin: Phone Bank: Build Our Volunteer Team in Kenosha (Kenosha, 5-7 p.m.)

Help expand the volunteer team in Kenosha by calling community members and connecting them with volunteer opportunities.

Wednesday (June 10)

Swing Left: Call voters in Wisconsin CD-03 with Ground Truth (Virtual, 5-7 p.m.)

Call voters in the 3rd Congressional District to gather insights that can be shared with the team, so they can better respond to voters’ needs and improve their messaging, targeting, and outreach.

Winnebago Democrats: Volunteer Orientation (Oshkosh, 6-8 p.m.)

Connect with fellow progressives and find ways to help elect Democrats to office.

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Join a volunteer recruitment phone bank to connect with community members and share information about upcoming events and opportunities with Wisconsin Democrats:

Thursday (June 11)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Madison Night Market (Madison, 4:30-9 p.m.)

Volunteer during the Madison Night Market by passing out free merchandise and connecting with the community about Planned Parenthood clinics in Madison.

Join a volunteer recruitment phone bank to connect with community members and share information about upcoming events and opportunities with Wisconsin Democrats:

Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN): Tell the Environmental Protection Agency: Don’t Roll Back PFAS Drinking Water Protections

In 2024, the EPA established the first enforceable drinking water standards for six harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to serious health risks.

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In May 2026, under the Trump Administration, the EPA announced plans to roll back maximum contaminant limits for four PFAS chemicals in drinking water and extend the compliance timeline for two additional PFAS chemicals.

The EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed rule changes through July 20, 2026.

GLPAN, a coalition centered and driven by people impacted by toxic PFAS pollution, has launched an online public comment tool to tell the EPA to “maintain drinking water protections for toxic PFAS and protect our communities.”

Click here to submit a comment.

Have something to add?

Send your events and announcements to Abigail Deatrick, regional community development organizer at Courier Newsroom at abigail@couriernewsroom.com at least one week before the event to see them here.

Related:Your guide to Pride Month in Wisconsin