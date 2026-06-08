What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (June 8-14)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Liz S. capturing this great photo of the sky in Buffalo City, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Moonlit Movies, Oconomowoc (June 11)

Bring your chairs or blankets along to this free, family-friendly outdoor movie night featuring the filmGOAT on a giant screen. Concessions will be available for purchase.

RELATED: Summer movies in the park: 47 free outdoor screenings across Wisconsin

38th Annual Tri-County Thresherman’s Show, Plainfield (June 11-13)

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Calling all tractor lovers! Bring your tractor or check out the antique Allis Chalmer tractor equipment. There will also be games, pulling competitions, a flea market, and more.

Monster Hall Music Fest, Unity (June 10-13)

Enjoy a modern rock music festival featuring natural, regional, and local artists on two stages. Attendees can also camp at the event grounds.

Point Pride, Stevens Point (June 12-13)

Kick off the weekend with a Pride Crawl and continue through Saturday with live entertainment, vendors, and various festivities.

Polish Fest, Milwaukee (June 12-14)

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Celebrate Polish culture with three days of live music, dance performances, traditional Polish food, cultural exhibits, and more.

Darlington Canoe Fest, Darlington (June 11-14)

This community festival canoe races from Calamine to Darlington on the Pecatonica River, along with live entertainment, food trucks, and DLW Timberworks Lumberjack shows

RELATED: 8 places to catch free concerts—from classic rock to the orchestra—this summer in Wisconsin

That’s all for this week’s Buzz. Capture a moment at one of these events or a stunning Wisconsin scene and send it to us by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We can’t wait to see your view.