Summer movies in the park: 47 free outdoor screenings across Wisconsin

Summer is in full swing in Wisconsin, which means it’s time to spend as much time outdoors as possible—and there’s always something to do. But when the days are hot, hot, hot, it can be hard to find fun things to do and stay comfortable. Thankfully, we don’t just have events and festivals during the day—there’s also tons to do at night.

If you’re looking for a fun, free time to sit back and see some of your favorites on the big screen, these summer movies in the park events are just the place to be. Throughout June, July, August, and September, we found 12 different parks offering free outdoor screenings, and there’s a little something for everyone.

Most locations show two or three movies (at least) over the summer and have everything from newer movies like “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” to classic throwbacks like “The Princess Bride.” So grab a blanket (or a chair), some popcorn, and get ready for a great time at a summer movie-in-the-park event near you.

Outdoor Movie Night at Drexel Town Square

Where: 361 West Town Square Way, Oak Creek

Come one, come all to outdoor movie night at Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. Grab a bite to eat before the show or take it to go—cozy up in a lawn chair or blanket and catch a movie. All three shows begin at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 12: “How to Train Your Dragon”

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Wednesday, July 8: “Captain America: The First Avenger”

Monday, August 6: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

Movie Night in Kenosha

Kenosha County offers tons of park events throughout the summer. From yoga to pilates, and even movie nights. Want to guess our favorite? Yup, that’s right, it’s all about the shows!

Petrifying Springs Park

Where: 5555 7th Street, Kenosha

Friday, June 19: “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”

Friday, June 26: “Zootopia 2”

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Friday, July 3: “Freaky Friday” (2003)

Friday, July 10: “A Minecraft Movie”

Friday, July 17: “Rocky”

Friday, July 24: “The Wizard of Oz” (1939)

Friday, July 31: “Bad Guys”

Friday, August 7: “Superman” (2025)

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Friday, August 14: “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

Friday, August 21: “Back to the Future III”

Old Settlers Park

Where: 24100 75th Street, Salem Lakes

Saturday, July 11: “Tommy Boy”

Saturday, July 18: “Lilo & Stitch” (2025)

Saturday, July 24: “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

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Saturday, August 1: “Cars”

Saturday, August 8: “Song Sung Blue”

Konkel Park

Where: 5151 West Layton Avenue, Greenfield

On a few Saturday evenings this summer at dusk, you can catch a family-friendly film at the Amp at Konkel Park. If there is a change to the schedule or a cancellation, folks can check Konkel Park’s social media or call (414) 297-9008 to hear the recorded message.

Saturday, June 13: “Lilo & Stitch” (live action)

Saturday, July 11: “Hoppers”

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Saturday, August 8: “The Super Mario Galaxy”

Saturday, August 29: “Sketch”

Appleton Movies in the Park

Appleton Movies in the Park program features three different locations to take in a movie on the big screen outdoors this summer. There are two movie night offerings: Family Movie Nights and Flicks & Sips—the latter includes food trucks and drinks from Hop Yard Ale Works.

Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater

Where: 1620 East Witzke Boulevard, Appleton

Thursday, June 18: “Zootopia 2” (this is a family movie night event)

Erb Park

Where: 1800 N Morrison Street, Appleton

Friday, July 7: “Lilo & Stitch” (this is a family movie night event)

Jones Park

Where: 301 W Lawrence Street, Appleton. These are both Flicks & Sips events.

Friday, July 17: “Back to the Future”

Saturday, September 12: “Hot Rod”

Wisconsin Union Directorate (WUD)

Where: 800 Langdon Street, Madison

The Wisconsin Union Directorate is a student-led organization that brings a wide variety of movies to its lineup at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. All screenings at the Terrace at Memorial Union begin at 9 p.m. Their website states that all free events sponsored by the WUD Film Committee are for UW-Madison students, faculty, staff, and Union members and guests.

Monday, June 15: “Speed Racer”

Monday, June 22: “Bend It Like Beckham”

Monday, June 29: “Challengers”

Monday, July 6: “Finding Nemo”

Monday, July 13: “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou”

Monday, July 20: “Aquamarine”

Monday, July 27: “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”

Monday, August 3: “Back to the Future”

Monday, August 10: “The Princess Bride”

Monday, August 17: “Little Shop of Horrors”

Monday, August 24: “Robocop”

Summer Night Movies from Gift of Wings Landing

Get ready to attend Summer Night Movies sponsored by Gift of Wings Landing. You can attend movies in one of two locations: Veterans Park or Greendale at the Gazebo. At both locations, popcorn will be available for purchase for $1, in addition to other hot food and drinks available. Movies will kick off at dusk.

Veterans Park, Milwaukee

Where: 1010 N Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee

Saturday, June 13: “Captain America: Brave New World”

Saturday, June 27: “Zootopia 2”

Saturday, August 22: “Jurassic World”

Saturday, September 6: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

Greendale at the Gazebo

Where: 5798 Broad Street, Greendale

Friday, August 21: “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

Saturday, August 29: “Shrek”

Optimist Park

Where: 4201 Ruger Avenue, Janesville

For one night only, Friday, June 19, Optimist Park in Janesville is hosting a movie night in the park. The feature film, “How to Train Your Dragon” (Live Action), kicks off at dusk. At 7 p.m., visitors can enjoy pre-movie barrel rides.

Les Paul Performance Center at Cutler Park

Where: 321 Wisconsin Avenue, Waukesha

Make it a Monday movie tradition this summer at Les Paul Performance Center at Cutler Park in Waukesha. Movies are family-friendly and kick off at around 7:15 p.m. Other fun activities (uniquely related to the film) are available around 6 p.m.

Monday, June 15: “National Treasure”

Monday, July 20: “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West”

Monday, August 17: “Sonic the Hedgehog 3”

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



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