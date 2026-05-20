Get politically engaged in Wisconsin this week with volunteer orientations, gatherings to connect with fellow advocates, and events mobilizing voters across the state.

Here’s a roundup of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (May 22)

WisDems: Join the Anti-MAGA Social Club (Racine, 4-6 p.m.)

An informal happy hour to talk politics.

Saturday (May 23)

Columbia County Dems: Democrats Summer Canvassing Kick off (Portage, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Learn how to go door-to-door to talk with voters about the 2026 elections.

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Dodge County Dems: Summer Canvassing Kick off (Beaver Damn, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.)

Learn how to go door-to-door to talk with voters about the 2026 elections.

Monday (May 25)

Veterans for Peace: 2026 Memorial Day Peace Rally (Madison, 12 p.m.)

A peace rally and community gathering with keynote speaker Susan Schnall.

Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression: In Remembrance of George Floyd (Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.)

This May marks six years since the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Join the vigil to hear from families of local victims of police crimes, and to reaffirm your commitment to fighting for justice for George Floyd and for everyone killed by the police.

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Tuesday (May 26)

Chippewa Valley Indivisible: Protest Tiffany’s Healthcare Cuts (Madison, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Rally to protest Rep. Tom Tiffany’s healthcare cuts.

Indivisible Brown County: Monthly Meet Up (Green Bay, 5:30-7 p.m.)

Dine and connect with like-minded individuals.

Chippewa Valley Indivisible: Meeting (Chippewa Falls, 6-7:30 p.m.)

Connect with like-minded individuals.

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Voces de la Frontera: ICE OUT Delegations To Support The Elvira Benitez Resolution (Milwaukee, 9 a.m.)

Join to support the Elvira Benitez Resolution and demand her right to due process and that she be released.

Wednesday (May 27)

WisDems: Political Gossip Hour–Young Dane Dems (Madison, 1-2 p.m.)

Connect and gossip with like-minded individuals about standing up against Trump’s agenda.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Changing Hearts and Minds on Planned Parenthood (Virtual, 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

A training to learn the Conversational Approach to have difficult conversations about reproductive health care and advocacy.

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Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Milwaukee Planned Parenthood: Action Council Meeting (Virtual, 6-7:30 p.m.)

A gathering focused on identifying areas of advocacy to pursue, reviewing the council’s structure, and learning about other grassroots actions that can be taken through Planned Parenthood.

Wisconsin Public Education Network: Friends and Partners (Virtual, 6:30-8 p.m.)

Join to hear a spring election debrief, updates on the Fund Wisconsin Public Schools lawsuit from Law Forward, legislative and partner updates in public education.

Thursday (May 28)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Swag Sorting Sesh (Milwaukee, 5:30-7 p.m.)

Volunteer to sort our swag for upcoming events this summer. Volunteers receive free first-picks of the different items in stock.

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Have an event to add? Email State Organizing Coordinator, Abigail Deatrick, abigail@couriernewsroom.com with details (please send details at least one week before the event).

Related: Tom Tiffany doubles down on 2020 election denialism