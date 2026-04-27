Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Susan K. capturing this great photo of a sunrise over Lake Michigan in Algoma, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Food & Wine Tasting, Spooner (April 30)

Sample wine, beer, and delicious bites from local restaurantswhile enjoying live music and other fun activities, including raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Washburn County Area Humane Society (WCAHS).

RELATED: 12 Social media-famous food joints in Wisconsin

Badgerland Comedy Festival, Janesville (April 30 – May 2)

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This three-day comedy event brings nonstop laughs with a lineup of four headliners and more than 50 talented comics.

Jazz on the Vine, Elkhart Lake (May 1-2)

Enjoy a weekend of jazz music, featuring acclaimed artists Damien Escobar, Alex Bugnon, Marqueal Jordan, and Kirk Whalum, where they’ll perform unique and dynamic sets.

Downtown Fond du Lac Beer & Bourbon Crawl & Derby Day, Fond du Lac (May 2)

Dress in your most festive Kentucky Derby attire and stroll through downtown as local businesses transform into tasting rooms, offering beer, bourbon, non-alcoholic beverages, and themed drinks and specials.

Door County Half Marathon and Nicolet Bay 5K, Baileys Harbor (May 2)

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Run through the scenic roads of Peninsula State Park on a fully closed course. The race is capped at 2,000 participants and runners can choose between a half marathon or 5K.

Fond du Lac Bead Show, Fond du Lac (May 2)

This inaugural event features brilliant beads, jewelry-making supplies, and handcrafted goods from local and regional artists. Admission is free, and attendees can connect with makers, shop unique items, and enjoy door prizes.

Open Doors Art Tour, St. Croix (May 1-3)

Featuring 22 stops and more than 50 talented artists, this event showcases local artist studios and galleries against the beautiful St. Croix River Valley.

RELATED: These are the Wisconsin restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

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That’s it for this week’s Buzz. If you’re out at one of these events or spot a beautiful Wisconsin scene, snap a photo and send it our way by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We’d love to see what you capture.