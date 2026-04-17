While a picture might be worth 1,000 words, delicious bites and delightful drinks from these social media-famous food joints have patrons leaving rave reviews.
Wisconsin food has a reputation—beloved dairy products (hello, Plymouth, the Cheese Capital of the World), deep-frying many things (especially at the state fair), and somehow making locally brewed beer a part of almost every single meal.
Any Wisconsin foodie will tell you we hold our own when it comes to delicious food from well-established and up-and-coming restaurants that are cornerstones in our communities—these social media-famous food joints.
Yes—we do beer, cheese, and sausage like no other, but there are many other things to try here, and we wouldn’t want you to miss out on any of it. You’ve likely seen these restaurants on your favorite social channels. Dare we say these are social media-famous food joints—so what are you waiting for? Check out these 12 restaurants you’ll only find in Wisconsin, and if you love it, don’t forget to snap a pic and share!
1. Sweetdiner
Location: 239 East Chicago Street, Milwaukee
Hours: Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sparkling light fixtures, the perfect blend of pastel and brick in the 3rd Ward, and R&B jams—the vibes at Sweetdiner are just as great as the food. So good, in fact, that my millennial urge to take a photo of my delicious brunch totally won. The Sweetdiner is known for its brunch, but also serves more lunch-y items like salads and sandwiches. Check them out at #LifeIsSweetMKE.
2. Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette
Location: 135 East National Avenue and 2100 North Farwell Avenue
Hours: Thursday and Friday, 7:30 to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette brings the best of New York and the Middle East together in unique and tasty combinations in a truly Midwestern space—a Milwaukee bagel shop and Luncheonette. The menu at both locations changes often, but you can take a look online before you go to see what’s currently featured.
3. Stoney Acres Farm—Pizza on the farm and brewery
Location: 245728 Baldwin Creek Road, Athens
Hours: Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Apr. 10 to Nov. 14
Looking to enjoy a farm-to-table experience the Wisconsin way? Look no further than Stoney Acres Farm in Athens. This family-owned and operated farm also serves pizza and beer seasonally (spring through late fall) as well as the Stoney Acres Farmer’s Market and Beer Garden.
4. Cafe Benelux
Location: 346 North Broadway, Milwaukee
Hours: Opens at 8 a.m. daily—Menu options and closing times vary by day
Cafe Benelux is one of four unique restaurants and cafes in The Lowlands group, nestled throughout the greater Milwaukee area. The cafe features from-scratch menus, a world-class beer menu, and hand-crafted cocktails. Brunch is available until 11 a.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends, with the lunch menu available right after until close.
5. La Taquiza Guadalajara
Location: 2343 Mead Street, Racine
Hours: Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; weekend hours begin at 9 a.m.
Bringing all your favorite Mexican flavors straight from Guadalajara to southeastern Wisconsin, this family-owned and operated restaurant is on the rise. Here you’ll find a mix of traditional tastes with self-described creative chaos—read as, the most delicious birria twists. From birria ramen and grilled cheese to a more classic taco plate, there is something for every Mexican food aficionado (a personal, unexpected favorite is the churro eggrolls).
6. Grateful Shed
Location: 1470 Wisconsin Dells Parkway, Wisconsin Dells
Hours: Food Truck and bar open at 11 a.m. daily, closing times vary
It’s easy to see why Grateful Shed out of the Wisconsin Dells made this list. A wonderfully wild and incredibly unique spot to catch a bite, Grateful Shed features four different food trucks (Amigos Dells, Low Rida Tacos, Cluck Yeah, and Cousin Eddie’s), drinks, and live music.
7. Blue’s Egg + Bakery
Location: 317 North 76th Street, Milwaukee
Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For over 15 years, Blue’s Egg + Bakery in Milwaukee has been serving up Instagrammable brunch, breakfast, and bakery. Not only can you order something tasty off the menu (and maybe) take leftovers home, you can also pick up something from the bakery to-go and savor it later!
8. Butterbird
Location: 1134 Regent Street, Madison
Hours: Opens daily at 11 a.m., Monday to Saturday, closes at 9 p.m., Sunday at 8 p.m.
It’s all about chicken at the Butterbird in Madison. From fried to rotisserie and everything in between, Butterbird is the must-stop spot for chicken in Wisconsin. Check out the weekly specials and events before you go!
9. Mimosa
Location: 9405 South 27th Street, Franklin, and 275 Regency Court, Brookfield
Hours: Daily (both locations) 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Voted as Milwaukee’s Best Brunch Spot, Mimosa proudly serves locally sourced, cage-free eggs (always) and your favorite breakfast dishes with a twist. And of course, indulge in a mimosa, beermosa, bloodmary, and more while you’re there.
10. Ahan
Location: 744 Williamson Street, Madison
Hours: Open Tuesday to Sunday, hours vary by day
Winner of various Best of Madison awards for five years running (2021 to 2025) and a James Beard semi-finalist in 2025, Ahan has the most delectable take on Asian-inspired cuisine in Madison.
11. CocoVaa Chocolatier
Location: 10 Odan Court, Madison
Hours: Friday and Saturday, noon to 6 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
If you’re looking for a sweet treat, look no further than CocoVaa Chocolatier in Madison. It’s a one-stop shop for ethically sourced, artisanal, micro-batched chocolate—not to mention the chocolate photographs gorgeously (almost too good to eat)!
12. The Lone Girl Brewing Company
Location: 114 East Main Street, Waunakee
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday open at 11 a.m. and Sunday open at 10 a.m.
The Lone Girl Brewing Company features craft beer, a brewpub, and a brewery, with 12 rotating taps. The flavors on the food menu are also unique, and exactly the twist foodies will enjoy, like a turkey strawberry wrap or a caramel apple burger.
This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.
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