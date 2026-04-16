These are the Wisconsin restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

While Wisconsin has a reputation for dive bars, the state hasn’t made as many appearances on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” as you might expect.

Eight Wisconsin restaurants have been featured on the Food Network show hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. But on average, Fieri has visited 31 restaurants per state for his show, which has aired for about two decades.

Superior and the surrounding area in northern Wisconsin has been the most popular destination in the state for Fieri, home to three of eight restaurants featured on the show.

These are the eight Wisconsin restaurants featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

Franks Diner, Kenosha

Fieri’s lone Kenosha entry showcased Franks’ “garbage plate” dish, a chorizo hash with eggs, cheese and a variety of grilled veggies. The dish followed suit with Fieri’s spotlight on the gigantic portion sizes.

The episode first aired May 21, 2007. Franks Diner is still open in its original Kenosha location.

The Brick House Cafe, Cable

The most recent Wisconsin spotlight on Diners, “Drive-Ins and Dives” was on The Brick House Cafe.

Originally aired Nov. 7, 2014, staff at The Brick House Cafe served up an espresso barbeque pulled pork sandwich, paninis and French toast for their episode.

However, the restaurant was destroyed in a 2022 fire, according to its Facebook page.

Comet Cafe, Milwaukee

Comet Cafe’s turkey balls were the signature dish served during Fieri’s visit. The “Compact Turkey Dinner” is a deep-fried ball of turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing over country gravy.

The Comet Cafe episode first aired June 29, 2009. Comet Cafe is still open at its Milwaukee location.

Cempazuchi, Milwaukee

Cempazuchi was the only non-American cuisine restaurant in Wisconsin featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

For the episode, Cempazuchi chefs cooked up the mole poblano that cemented its status as a premier Milwaukee restaurant.

The Cempazuchi restaurant episode first aired Aug. 10, 2009. Cempazuchi’s owners closed the restaurant in 2017. It had been open since 1999.

Anchor Bar, Superior

A self-proclaimed dive, Anchor Bar is the only dive bar Fieri has visited during his time in Wisconsin.

Anchor Bar capitalizes on its aesthetics and only serves burgers and fries. Fieri highlighted the 1-pound “Gally Buster” burger, the Hawaiian burger and a cashew burger.

Anchor Bar’s episode first aired Jan. 31, 2011. The dive bar is still open in its original Superior location.

Shorty’s Pizza & Meat, Superior

Shorty’s Pizza & Smoked Meat made a quick turn from opening its doors in August 2013 to being featured on the show in September 2014.

Fieri highlighted the restaurant’s meat lover’s pizza and “hunter’s chicken sandwich” with mushrooms and a wine reduction sauce.

But citing a labor shortage, Shorty’s closed in June 2021.

Kounty Quarthouse, South Range

Outside of Superior, the judicial-themed Kounty Quarthouse first appeared on Fieri’s show Oct. 3, 2014.

Fieri enjoyed a pork belly sandwich over the diner’s cheddar biscuits, as well as some chipotle brisket.

The owners announced a temporary closure in 2017 that later turned into a permanent closure. According to Duluth Country Radio, the property was bought by local restaurateur Kosta Limberios in 2020 but has remained closed ever since.

Delta Diner, Delta

For one of Fieri’s more remote explorations, the “Triple D” host visited Delta Diner in northwest Wisconsin, which he described as “the middle of nowhere.”

Delta Diner showcased their Norwegian pancakes and espresso gravy biscuits for the episode. Norwegian pancakes are similar to crepes, and Delta Diner made their pancakes with chopped jalapeno peppers in the batter.

The Delta Diner episode debuted Oct. 31, 2014. Delta Diner’s owners announced in April 2025 they would cease operations until securing a new owner to take over. It is still closed as of April 2026.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: These are the Wisconsin restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Reporting by Caden Perry, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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