Wisconsinites love these burger spots

Here in the dairy state, we’ve got no shortage of places to grab a burger. Whether you’re looking for a classic patty with the works, or one that’s a little out of the ordinary, there’s something for everyone.

We asked our readers to share their favorite burger spots from around the state. This is what you all said:

JD’s Drive-In, Appleton

“Closed Sunday but open 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. other days. Been around forever!” — Julie Z.

RELATED: These are the Wisconsin restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Oscar’s Winner’s Circle, Milwaukee

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“They have an extensive selection of delicious hamburgers, every one I’ve tried has been excellent. Try it, you’ll like it…probably love it!” — Barbara H.

Lucy’s #7 Burger Bar, Beloit

“A downtown spot with a local charm, also serving cheese curds and Wisconsin beers. Specializes in smash burgers, with options like the ‘Plain Jane’ or inventive monthly specials featuring items like apple-cranberry chutney and maple bacon aioli.” — Michael A.

Dub’s Pub, Sparta

“[The burgers] are thick, juicy and come in a variety of flavors or made to order.” — Demetria V.

The Abbey Bar & Grill, De Pere — Margaret B.

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Joe Rouer’s Bar, Luxemburg — Margaret B.

KAIG Stand, Saint Germain

“Fresh hamburgers pounded and cooked behind the bar in front of you.” — Mike S.

Rachel’s Roadside Bar & Grill, Wittenberger

“Try some of the signature items the Wittenberg restaurant has to offer, including Christmas curds, a variation of cheese curds with an added sweet flavor; a French onion soup with cheese curds added for some extra kick; and the Wittenberger, a half-pound burger with sauteed mushrooms and onions, smokin’ barbecue sauce and melted cheese curds.” — Ellen S.

RELATED: The 40 best restaurants in Madison, according to our readers

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This Locals Love roundup first appeared in our newsletter, where we spotlight reader favorites each week. Subscribe today to catch upcoming features and share your own favorite local spots!