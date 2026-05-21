The high temperature in the Milwaukee area reached 84 degrees on Saturday, May 16, the region’s hottest day of the year so far, according to National Weather Service data.

But the question remains: What will Wisconsin’s weather actually be like this summer?

Four different forecasts – from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, AccuWeather, Farmers’ Almanac and Old Farmer’s Almanac – have sought to answer that question, each with varying results.

Here’s what each of the forecasts has to say about the upcoming summer in Wisconsin.

When does summer start in 2026?

Meteorological summer begins June 1. Astronomical summer begins June 21, according to the Old Farmers’ Almanac.

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What does NOAA forecast for summer 2026 in Wisconsin?

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center three-month outlook for May, June and July says that Wisconsin has an equal chance of having above normal, near normal and below normal temperatures during that time. The forecast is the same in Minnesota, northern Illinois and Michigan.

The agency also predicts that Wisconsin, along with much of the Midwest, has an equal chance of above normal, near normal and below normal precipitation in May, June and July.

In Wisconsin, the average statewide temperature is 65 degrees in June, 69 degrees in July and 67 degrees in August, according to the Wisconsin State Climatology Office.

What does AccuWeather forecast for summer 2026 in Wisconsin?

AccuWeather’s seasonal forecast shows the temperatures in Wisconsin shouldn’t stray too far from normal, with heat only 1 or 2 degrees above the historical average expected across the southern half of the state and 3 to 4 degrees higher in the northern half.

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The forecast also shows the Midwest, including Wisconsin, is at increased risk of a derecho in July and August. The most recent destructive derecho in Wisconsin took place in July 2019.

What does the Farmers’ Almanac forecast for summer 2026 in Wisconsin?

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts a hot summer across most of the country, with a “mix of warm-to-hot conditions” in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, along with “high humidity and scattered thunderstorms.”

In July, weather across the Midwest will be mostly warm, with periods of heat and humidity, and thunderstorms possible, especially later in the month.

The weather will continue to be warm in August, with a period of “warm, steady precipitation” near the middle of the month, followed by warm and sometimes windy conditions later on.

What does the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for summer 2026 in Wisconsin?

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The seasonal forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac shows Milwaukee could be in store for a hot and rainy summer.

“Overall, the forecast points to a summer defined by widespread warmth, with regional contrasts in both temperature and rainfall shaping local conditions,” the almanac says.

However, northern Wisconsin is expected to have a relatively cool and dry summer.

Journal Sentinel reporters Caden Perry and Blaise Mesa contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How hot will summer be in Wisconsin? Here are four different forecasts

Reporting by Chris Mueller, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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