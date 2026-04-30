Dining out with kids can be its own special kind of challenge (parents everywhere, IYKYK). Like when you go to your favorite restaurant and your kids are starving one minute, but as soon as their food arrives, they decide—meh, maybe I wasn’t that hungry after all. And while your favorite Wisconsin restaurants can’t guarantee your kid will eventually eat that food, they do run offers to help ease the pain a little—yes, we’re talking about meal deals that let kids eat free.

There are quite a few restaurants in Milwaukee (and the surrounding Greater Milwaukee area) that run kids-eat-free discounts on select days of the week, which feels like a victory all around! When kids eat free, everyone wins—kids get meals they enjoy, and parents end up saving a bit on their bill.

If you’re looking for spots where you can save a little on your kids’ meal, check out these eight restaurants where the food (and the deals) are fantastic. At the time of publication, these deals are current and valid, but it never hurts to double-check by calling ahead or checking out the restaurant’s social media to make sure they’re still running the special.

1. Reunion Restaurant

Location: 6610 West Greenfield Avenue, West Allis

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When kids eat free: Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult meal

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Recipes from scratch at Reunion Restaurant are a long-standing tradition. Originally, Capri, the much-loved space, reopened in 2013 by Wisconsin natives Chris and Abby Paul. A family-friendly favorite, Reunion offers free kids’ meals on Wednesdays, with six options to choose from, including pizza, boneless wings, and more, when ordered with an adult meal. For even more fun, a $5 arcade credit comes with the meal.

2. Casa Tequila

Location: 2423 Kossow Road, Waukesha, and 1405 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

Hours: Both locations are open daily beginning at 11 a.m.

When kids eat free: Sundays with the purchase of an adult meal

Casa Tequila is the place to stop for a daily special seven days a week. It has fantastic Mexican eats and great drinks for adults—kids also eat free here on Sundays with the purchase of an adult dinner. Little(r) ones can choose from seven different options, like bean burritos, a cheeseburger, or chicken tenders.

3. Thunder Bay Grille

Location: N14 W24130 Tower Place, Pewaukee

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Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 a.m., Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When kids eat free: Sunday brunch with the purchase of an adult meal

A meal at Thunder Bay Grille feels like a decadent treat. But what’s better than that is on Sundays during brunch, beginning at 9 a.m., kids five years old and under can eat for free when their grownups order too. The restaurant also runs this special during holidays when the brunch is available, and with a wide variety of tasty menu items, no one will go hungry.

4. Los Mariachis

Location: 4305 West Layton Avenue, Greenfield

Hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When kids eat free: Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult meal

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While happy hour might be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, on Wednesdays, kids can eat free at Los Mariachis. The pequeños amigos (little friends) menu features five different meals, and don’t worry, there’s something for every appetite, with more traditional bites like chimichangas to always-popular chicken nuggets.

5. Mr Brews Taphouse

Location: N91W15720 Falls Parkway, Menomonee Falls

Hours: Saturday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When kids eat free: Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree

Is there anything more Wisconsin than a family meal with the kiddos at a taphouse? Mr Brews Taphouse is described as the place where your perfect burger meets your new favorite beer—and while the beers are for adults only, kids can eat free here on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entree.

6. Pizza Ranch

Location: 930 Fleetfoot Drive, Waukesha

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Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When kids eat free: Tuesdays, children 10 and under eat free with a full-price adult

Kids might come to Pizza Ranch for the fun, but parents come for the deals, especially on Tuesdays when kids 10 and under eat for free with their adult paying regular price. This family-friendly spot offers a buffet and an action-packed FunZone arcade for the kids.

7. Charcoal Grill

Location: 111 West Ryan Road, Oak Creek

Hours: Monday to Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m, and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When kids eat free: Wednesdays, two kids can eat free per adult purchase

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Charcoal Grill is a great place for casual eats that the whole family will enjoy. The menu offers burgers, chicken, wraps, and more. A personal favorite is the Chopped Wisconsin Harvest salad, but the real cherry on top of the wide-ranging menu is that on Wednesdays, kids eat free!

8. MOD Pizza

Location: Multiple WI locations, 160 West Town Square Way, Oak Creek

Hours: Monday to Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

When kids eat free: Sundays, kids eat free with the purchase of a regular pizza or salad

In Wisconsin, we love all extra cheesy pizza (or really, cheese on anything), but we love it even more when we can pick up a pizza (or salad) for ourselves while our kids eat for free. Every Sunday at MOD Pizza, families can do just that—order in-store or online using the code KEF2026 at checkout.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

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