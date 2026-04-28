Festivals, arts, more things to do in the Milwaukee area in spring 2026

Find something to do in the Milwaukee area this spring with this calendar of festivals, theater and music performances, author visits and more.

FAIRS, FESTIVALS & TRADE SHOWS

Old Falls Revolutionary War Days: May 2-3. Music, skirmishes, military vendors, historical demonstrations, and a beer garden. Old Falls Village Park, N96 W15791 County Line Road, Menomonee Falls. oldfallsvillagepark.org

Secret Market Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 2 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 3. Retro, vintage, antiques and collectibles. Brookfield Square Mall, 95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield.

The Shops of Cedar Creek Settlement: Mother’s Day Weekend, May 9-10. Live music, gift basket drawings, wine, food and product sampling, sales and in-shop specials. N70 W6340 Bridge Road, Cedarburg. (262) 377-8020, cedarcreeksettlement.com

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum: Birds & Plants, 9 a.m.-noon May 9. Native and ornamental plants for sale, bake sale, live music and bird walks. 880 Green Bay Road, Kenosha. hawthornhollow.org

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Festival of Flowers: May 16. Live music, seasonal food, drinks and a curated flower market showcasing local growers and artisans. Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. milwaukeepublicmarket.org

Maifest Germantown: May 15-17. Keg tapping, German music, dancing, food and beer. Fireman’s Park, W162 N11900 Park Ave., Germantown. maifestgermantown.org

Ozaukee County WWII Encampment: May 15-16. Experience life as a soldier in camp, and learn about the role of the USO stateside. Ozaukee County Pioneer Village, 4880 Highway I, Saukville. ochs.co.ozaukee.wi.us

Geneva Cheese Fest: May 15-17. Cheesemakers, artisans and vendors, wine and craft beer, with country, folk and bluegrass music. Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Trunk H, Lake Geneva. cheesefestwi.com

Herb & Artisan Fair: May 16. Artisan vendors, tea room with homemade baked goods, and herb-related seminars. Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners. herb-society-wisconsin.org

Frothy Forage: Noon-4 p.m. May 16. Outdoor craft beer, wine and cider festival. Riveredge Nature Center, 4458 County Road Y, Saukville. riveredgenaturecenter.org/program/frothy-forage

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Dan Jansen Family Fest: May 22-24. Live music, car show, carnival rides, food and beverages. Konkel Park, 5151 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield.

IKEA Family Kite Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 23; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 24. Grand launch of more than 600 kites will fill the sky, with 100 free kites for kids, performances by The Fabulous Windjammers precision kite flying team, The Chicago Fire Kite Team, The Fabulous Wind Wolves, and the new IKEA Shark kite. Veterans Park, 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum: Memorial Day Observance, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 25. Chapel service, reenactors, and history tour. 2405 W. Forest Home Ave. foresthomecemetery.com

Milwaukee Tattoo Festival: May 29-31. Tattoo artists exhibiting their work, and merchandise vendors. Baird Center, 400 W. Wisconsin Ave. milwaukeetattoofestival.com

Port Festival of the Arts: May 30. Free art activities, vendors, music stage and performing arts, street food, and sidewalk sales. Franklin St., Port Washington. visitportwashington.com

Art & Farm Market: May 30-31. Local art, farm produce, live music and refreshments. Holy Hill Art Farm, 4958 Highway 167, Hubertus. holyhillartfarm.com

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Morning Glory Art Fair: May 30-31. Juried fine arts and crafts from area artists hosted by Wisconsin Craft. Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. morninggloryartfair.com

Wisconsin State Polka Festival: June 5-7. Full weekend of polka music and dancing. Sterling Chalet, 1271 Highway 175, Richfield. wipolkaboosters.com

PERFORMING ARTS

Acacia Theatre Company: Angel Street, June 12-28. The Norvell Commons at St. Christopher’s Church, 7845 N. River Road. acaciatheatre.com

Bradley Symphony Center: Milwaukee Musician Showcase, 6 p.m. May 15. 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. (414) 291-7605.

Brookfield Congregational Church: Mariachi Monarchas de Milwaukee, 3 p.m. May 17. 16350 Gebhardt Road, Brookfield. (262) 786-4155.

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Cedarburg Performing Arts Center: Michael Cavanaugh, 7:30 p.m. May 1. W68 N611 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. cpactickets.com

Concord Chamber Orchestra: American Inspirations, 7 p.m. May 9. St. Sebastian Parish, 5400 W. Washington Blvd. concordorchestra.org

The Constructivists: Bug, April 25-May 9. Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. theconstructivists.org

CYT Milwaukee: Honk!, May 8-10. Germantown PAC, W180 N11501 River Lane, Germantown. cytchicago.org/milwaukee

Danceworks Mad Hot Rhythm: April 28. UWM Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. danceworksmke.org

Danceworks Performance MKE: Terra Papagalli, May 29-30. Zelazo Center, 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd. danceworksmke.org/performance

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Early Music Now: The Newberry Consort – Revolution!, 5 p.m. May 9. St. Joseph Chapel, 1515 S. Layton Blvd. earlymusicnow.org

Festival City Symphony: Around the World – A Festival of Dances Spring Pajama Jamboree, 7 p.m. April 29. Bradley Pavilion, Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. festivalcitysymphony.org

First Stage: Disney’s Frozen, April 11-May 17. Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. firststage.org

First Stage: The Neverending Story: Atreyu and the Great Quest, May 8-17. Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St. firststage.org

Florentine Opera Company: Tosca, May 15 and 17. Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. florentineopera.org

Frankly Music: Piano quintets of Gabriel Fauré and César Franck, 7 p.m. May 4. Schwan Concert Hall, Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wauwatosa. franklymusic.org

Greenfield Concert Band: Spring Concert, 7 p.m. May 8. Greenfield High School PAC, 4800 S. 60th St., Greenfield. greenfieldconcertband.org

Greenfield Concert Band: Spring Concert, noon May 14. Greenfield Community Center, 7215 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield. greenfieldconcertband.org

Kettle Moraine Symphony: Informance, 3 p.m. May 16. Cedar Ridge, Grand Hall (Floor 2), 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend. kmsymphony.org

Lake Geneva Symphony: Appalachian Spring, 7 p.m. May 16. Big Foot High School Auditorium, 401 Devils Lane, Walworth. lakegenevaorchestra.org

Lakeland Players: Into the Woods, May 1-17. Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St., Elkhorn. lakeland-players.org

Marcus Performing Arts Center: Nova Linea Contemporary Dance, May 1-2. Makin’ Cake, May 7. ARTEMIS, May 14. 929 N. Water St. marcuscenter.org

Master Singers of Milwaukee: Night and Day, 4 p.m. May 17. Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon. mastersingersofmilwaukee.org

Milwaukee Ballet: Alice (in wonderland), May 1-10. Uihlein Hall, Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St. milwaukeeballet.org

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: A Raisin in the Sun, May 8-24. Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway. milwaukeechambertheatre.org

Milwaukee Concert Band: Concert, May 3. Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek. mkeconcertband.org

Milwaukee Musaik: Innocence and Wonder, 7 p.m. May 18. Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church, 2366 N. 80th St. milwaukeemusaik.org

Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Frida … A Self Portrait, April 3-May 17. Mrs. Christie, April 14-May 10. George & Gracie: A Love Story, May 1-June 14. And Then There Were None, May 26-June 28. 108 E. Wells St. milwaukeerep.com

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra: Copland & Twain: America 250, May 8-10. America the Beautiful: Patriotic Pops, May 22-24. Stravinsky’s Firebird, May 29-30. Bradley Symphony Center, 212 W. Wisconsin Ave. mso.org

New Berlin Community Band: Spring concert, 7:30 p.m. May 13. New Berlin West PAC, 18695 W. Cleveland Ave., New Berlin. newberlinband.com

Next Act Theatre: Dinner with the Duchess, April 22-May 17. 255 S. Water St. nextact.org

Oconomowoc Arts Center: Studio One Dance Company Spring Showcase, May 9. Luca Stricagnoli & Meg Pfeiffer, May 16. 641 E. Forest St., Oconomowoc. theoac.net

Polish Center of Wisconsin: Arias & Art Songs featuring soprano Dominika Zamara, 6 p.m. April 30. 6941 S. 68th St., Franklin. (414) 529-2140.

Racine Theatre Guild: Pippin, May 15-31. 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine. racinetheatre.org

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts: Sam Grisman Project, May 1. Wisconsin Intergenerational Orchestra presents Of The Earth, May 3. Valjean, Cosette & A String Quartet, May 13. 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. (262) 781-9520.

Sheboygan Symphony Orchestra: America@250, May 16. Weill Center for the Performing Arts, 826 N. 8th St., Sheboygan. (920) 208-3243.

Suburban Concert Band: A Hometown Celebration, with Swing Street Big Band, 7:30 p.m. May 1. Nathan Hale HS Auditorium, 11601 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis. suburbanbands.com

Sunset Playhouse: All Shook Up, April 23-May 10. 700 Wall St., Elm Grove. (262) 782-4430.

UWM Kenilworth Square East: Short Play Festival, May 6-10. Kenilworth Five-O-Eight, 1925 E. Kenilworth Place. (414) 229-4308.

UWM Mainstage Theatre: The Three Sisters, April 29-May 3. 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd. (414) 229-4308.

Waukesha Civic Theatre: Calendar Girls, May 1-17. 264 W. Main St., Waukesha. (262) 547-0708.

Wisconsin Singer/Songwriter Series: Garnett Rogers, May 8. Unitarian Church North, 13800 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. wsss.org

LECTURES / AUTHOR VISITS

Boswell Books: Jim Landwehr “All That It Seems,” 6:30 p.m. April 29. James DeVita (writing as James Cleary) “Sanctuary,” 6:30 p.m. April 30. Claire Swinarski “The Supper Club Saints,” 6:30 p.m. May 5. Cory Haala “When Democrats Won the Heartland,” 6:30 p.m. May 6. Sarah Dessen “Change of Plans,” 6:30 p.m. May 7. Jonathan Stutzman and Jay Fleck, author and illustrator, “Uh-Oh, Hugo!,” 3 p.m. May 10. Mark A Johnson “American Bacon,” 6:30 p.m. May 12. Kirk Deeter “A Fishable Feast,” 6:30 p.m. May 13. Michael Gebert “The Chicago Way,” 6:30 p.m. May 15. Dane Bahr “The Dead Ringer,” 6:30 p.m. May 19. Bill Schweigart “Dirty 20,” 6:30 p.m. May 20. Caro Claire Burke “Yesteryear,” 6:30 p.m. May 21. 2559 N. Downer Ave. boswellbooks.com

MPL Centennial Hall: Joy Harjo “Poet Warrior,” 6:30 p.m. May 20. 733 N. 8th St. boswellbooks.com

North Point Lighthouse: Lecture series, 7 p.m. Admission $10; senior/student $5; members, free. 2650 N. Wahl Ave. (414) 332-6754; northpointlighthouse.org

May 13: Native American Effigy Mounds in Wisconsin

Prairie Springs on Park: Kathryn Stockett “The Calamity Club,” 5 p.m. May 20. 1420 E. Park Place. boswellbooks.com

Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens: Kenneth Dahlin “Frank Lloyd Wright and the Path to Beauty,” 6:30 p.m. May 14. 2220 N. Terrace Ave. boswellbooks.com

HOME & GARDEN

Boerner Botanical Gardens: The Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens (FBBG) offer a variety of year-round classes for adults and children. Whitnall Park, 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners. General Information and FBBG: (414) 525-5653, boernerbotanicalgardens.org

May 3: Art in the Gardens 2026

Ebert’s Greenhouse Village: Free seminars with Melinda Myers. W1795 Fox Road, Ixonia. ebertsgreenhouse.com

May 2, 9-10, 16-17: Ask the Plant Doctor

Historic Milwaukee: Tour Milwaukee with guides identifying architecture and sharing history and stories from city’s past. historicmilwaukee.org

May 2: Spaces & Traces 2026

Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center: Self-guided walking tours and special events. N7725 Highway 28, Horicon. horiconmarsh.org

May 8-10: Bird Festival

Milaeger’s Racine: Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Greenhouse workshops and store events. 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine. (262) 639-2040; milaegers.com

April 24-May 4: Spring Open House

Mitchell Park Domes: The Horticultural Conservatory is open year-round, with permanent collections in the tropical and desert domes, and temporary themed displays in the Floral Show Dome. 524 S. Layton Blvd. milwaukeedomes.org

Through May 25: Bees! Spring Show

Old World Wisconsin: Spring hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, May 2 to June 7. Explore working farmsteads and gardens, meet heritage animal breeds, and experience historical crafts and skills. W372 S9727 Highway 67, Eagle. (262) 594-6301; oldworldwisconsin.org

May 30-31: Decoration Day

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center: Visitor Center open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Nature preserve with an art gallery, interactive exhibits, boardwalk, hiking trails and birding. 1111 E. Brown Deer Road. schlitzaudubon.org

May 3: May Market

May 9: World Migratory Bird Day Celebration

Stone Bank Farm Market: Working farm and market offering seasonal foods, cooking classes and brown bag dinners. N68 W33208 County Road K, Stone Bank. (920) 355-4021, stonebankmarket.com

May 7-10: Spring Plant Sale

May 16: Composting 101

Urban Ecology Center: Year-round educational programs for kids, families and adults of all ages. Workshops and activities are offered at three locations. urbanecologycenter.org

May 9: World Migratory Bird Day, Washington Park

Wehr Nature Center: Open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Nature trails, educational events and environmental programs. 9701 W. College Ave., Franklin. (414) 425-8550, wehrnaturecenter.com

May 30: Friends of Wehr Plant Sale

MORE EVENTS AND THINGS TO DO IN MILWAUKEE

Polish Center of Wisconsin: Polish Constitution Day Remembrance, May 7. 6941 S. 68th St., Franklin. (414) 529-2140.

MUSEUMS & GALLERIES

Haggerty Museum of Art: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Marquette University campus, 1234 W. Tory Hill St. (414) 288-1669; marquette.edu/haggerty-museum

Through May 16: This Side of the Stars

Through Aug. 1: Defying Empire: Revolutionary Prints from Britain and America

Jewish Museum Milwaukee: Open Sunday-Friday. History and culture museum. 1360 N. Prospect Ave. (414) 390-5730; jewishmuseummilwaukee.org

Through Sept: 48 Jews: Layers of Identity

Kim Storage Gallery: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Marshall Building, Suite 404, 207 E. Buffalo St. kimstoragegallery.com

April 17-May 23: Katherine Steichen Rosing: Reflections and Undercurrents

Latino Arts: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Showcasing the work of Hispanic and Latin American artists. 1028 S. 9th St. latinoartsinc.org

Through June 5: Cosechando Historias

Lily Pad Gallery West: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. 215 N. Broadway. (414) 509-5756; lilypadgallery.com

April 16-June 7: Liminal Worlds: France Jodoin’s Contemporary Romanticism

Milwaukee Art Museum: Open Wednesday-Sunday. Milwaukee’s first art gallery, founded in 1888 by Frederick Layton. 700 N. Art Museum Drive. mam.org

April 29-May 3: Used Book Sale

May 15: MAM After Dark: The Blue Room

Through July 19: Gertrude Abercrombie: The Whole World Is a Mystery

Milwaukee County Historical Society: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday. Permanent exhibits highlighting Milwaukee and Wisconsin history. 910 N. King Drive. (414) 273-8288, milwaukeehistory.net

April 29: Satin Jazz

Permanent exhibit: Meet MKE

Milwaukee Public Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday. 2026 is the final full year in the current building before the move to the Nature & Culture Museum of Wisconsin. The natural history museum houses cultural exhibitions, hosts educational programs, and showcases the natural wonders and diverse cultures found throughout Wisconsin. 800 W. Wells St. (414) 278-2728; mpm.edu

May 2: Streets Alive!

May 7-June 6: Rainforest & Butterflies

North Point Lighthouse: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. View exhibits and artifacts that depict the life of a keeper and maritime history on the Great Lakes. 2650 N. Wahl Ave. (414) 332-6754; northpointlighthouse.org

Ploch Art Gallery: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Exhibits curated by Wisconsin artists. Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts, 3270 Mitchell Park Drive, Brookfield. (262) 781-9520; wilson-center.com

April 15-June 30: Jessica Meuninck-Ganger and Christiane Grauert: Wandering Folds

May 8: Artist Talk

RAM (Racine Art Museum): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Contemporary craft collection and regional works on paper. 441 Main St., Racine. (262) 638-8300, ramart.org

Through July 4: Wisconsin Made

Spectrum School of Arts & Community Gallery: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., Racine. (262) 634-4345, spectrumschoolandgallery.org

May 9-June 7: Black & White Invitational

Tory Folliard Gallery: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. 233 N. Milwaukee St. (414) 273-7311, toryfolliard.com

April 17-May 30: Here’s Looking at You: The Portrait in Contemporary Art

Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Italian Renaissance-style villa and garden is Milwaukee’s historic home for contemporary craft and material exploration. 2220 N. Terrace Ave. villaterrace.org

April 29, May 13: Garden Lectures

May 14: Book Talk: Frank Lloyd Wright

Through May 24: Michael Newhall: Facing It

Through July 26: Sasha Kinens: Momenti

Walker’s Point Center for the Arts: Community art showcased in gallery exhibitions and educational programming. 839 S. 6th St. wpca-milwaukee.org

April 17-May 22: Annual Members Show

Waukesha Art Crawl: 2-8 p.m. May 2. Visit galleries and studios featuring over 100 artists, live music, food and beverages, gifts and antiques. Downtown Waukesha. waukeshaart.com

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Events, classes, exhibitions and workshops. N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg. (262) 546-0300, wiquiltmuseum.com

Through May 31: Warmth, Comfort, Style, Fashion, & Fine Art: Quilts from the Pilgrim / Roy Collection

June 11-13: Fiber Rummage Sale Days

Please submit your event three weeks before the event or registration deadline to jsenter@journalsentinel.com, with “Attention Entertainment calendar” in the subject line.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Festivals, arts, more things to do in the Milwaukee area in spring 2026

Reporting by Elaine Rewolinski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

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