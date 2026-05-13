Groups across Wisconsin are hosting trainings, canvasses, town halls, and community events this week focused on voter outreach, redistricting, public health, and living wages for all Wisconsinites.

Here’s a roundup of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (May 15)

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign: 2026 Annual Gathering (Madison, 6 p.m.)

Hear from panelists Kate Duffy (Motherhood for Good), Fernanda Jimenez-Hauch (Comité Sin Fronteras), Matt DeFour (Wisconsin Watch), and Edgar Lin (Protect Democracy) on anti-authoritarianism and resilience.

Columbia County Democrats: How to Have Difficult Conversation with Voters (Portage, 6:15-7:30 p.m.)

A training session on navigating difficult conversations with voters.

Saturday (May 16)

Jefferson County Democrats: Learn How to Deep Canvass in Lake Mills (Lake Mills, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.)

Learn how to deep canvass, with opportunities to join a partner for canvassing afterward.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: HIV Prevention Healthy Neighborhood Canvass (Milwaukee, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.)

Canvass to connect with community members about the high HIV rates in the greater Milwaukee area and share information about the prevention, testing, treatment, and support services available through Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin health centers.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Pride at Henry Vilas Zoo (Madison, 4:30-8:30 p.m.)

Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI). Stop at their table to grab merch, and learn more about health services and ways to get involved in the fight for reproductive and sexual health. This event is 18+.

Tuesday (May 19)

WisDems: Volunteer Orientation with the Brown County Action Teams (Green Bay, 5-6 p.m.)

A volunteer orientation covering campaign basics and ways to get involved in volunteer opportunities for the 2026 election.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Milwaukee PrideFest: Volunteer Info Session (Milwaukee, 6-7 p.m.)

An informational session on volunteering with PPAWI at the Milwaukee PrideFest.

Wednesday (May 20)

WisDems: New Volunteer Orientation (Milwaukee, 6-7:30 p.m.) & (Wausau, 6-7 p.m)

An informative onboarding session on the tools needed to organize effectively in your community.

Winnebago County Democrats: How to Have Difficult Conversation with Voters (Oshkosh, 6-7:30 p.m.)

A training session on navigating difficult conversations with voters.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Mom-umental moments (Milwaukee, 6-8 p.m.)

A community gathering honoring moms, celebrating Wisconsin’s extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage to one full year after birth, and discussing ways to get involved in volunteer opportunities over the summer. Attendees will have the opportunity to assemble and take home a custom bouquet.

Advertisement

Fair Maps Coalition: Wisconsin Fair Maps Community Hearing (Appleton, 6:30 p.m.)

A statewide community hearing on the proposal for an independent redistricting commission to ensure fair voting maps for future generations.

Wisconsin Public Education Network: School Board Champion Onboarding (Virtual, 6:30-8:30 p.m.)

An advocacy onboarding workshop for newly elected Wisconsin school board members.

Thursday (May 21)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Mom-umental moments (La Crosse, 5-7 p.m.) & (Oregon, 6-8 p.m.)

A community gathering honoring moms, celebrating Wisconsin’s extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage to one full year after birth, and discussing ways to get involved in volunteer opportunities over the summer. Attendees will have the opportunity to assemble and take home a custom bouquet.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin: Racine Living Wage Town Hall with State Representative Angelina Cruz (Racine, 6 p.m.)

A town hall meeting about affordability and comprehensive living wage legislation with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Wisconsin State Representative Angelina Cruz, and members and supporters of Wisconsin’s Living Wage Coalition.

Fair Maps Coalition: Wisconsin Fair Maps Community Hearing (Menasha/Neenah, 7:00 p.m.)

A statewide community hearing on the proposal for an independent redistricting commission to ensure fair voting maps for future generations.

Have an event to add? Email State Organizing Coordinator, Abigail Deatrick, abigail@couriernewsroom.com with details (please send details at least one week before the event).

Advertisement

Related: Evers and GOP leaders reach a lame duck deal for schools that draws bipartisan critics