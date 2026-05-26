What’s happening in Wisconsin: Badger State Buzz (May 26-31)

Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like reader Brad W. capturing this awesome photo of a Canada Goose posing on a log, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

The Fine Arts Quartet 80th Anniversary Celebration, Milwaukee (May 26)

This concert honors eight decades of music excellence by showcasing works by Mozart and Beethoven.

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Dairyfest, Marshfield (May 29-30)

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This weekend-long community celebration honors local agriculture and dairy farming with food, family activities, a parade, live music, and events throughout the city.

Abby Festival, Abbotsford (May 29-31)

Enjoy this family-friendly celebration with food and craft vendors, carnival rides, parades, live music, and more throughout the weekend.

Antigo Off-Road National, Antigo (May 29-31)

For all the adrenaline junkies, watch exhilarating high-speed off-road competitions, along with family friendly activities and weekend camping options.

MotoAmerica Superbikes at Road America, Elkhart Lake (May 29-31)

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Head to Road America for an action-packed weekend, featuring high-speed motorcycle racing along with stunt shoes, bike displays, family-friendly entertainment, and more.

Taste of Broadway, Madison (May 30)

This cabaret-style showcase features popular Broadway performances by both professional performers and youth from Children’s Theater of Madison.

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That’s your Buzz for the week. If you make it to any of these events—or capture a winter scene worth sharing—reply to any of our daily newsletters with a photo. We always look forward to seeing what Wisconsin looks like through your eyes.