Politics

Question of the Week: Data center trust

Wisconsin legislators failed to pass either a Republican or a Democratic bill to increase oversight over data center construction. Who will get it right? It’s our newsletter Question of the Week for May 21, 2026.

Wisconsin data centers.
While local communities remain concerned about data center development in Wisconsin, lawmakers can’t come to an agreement on regulations. (Ismail Enes Ayhan / Unsplash)

Despite all of the talk about the explosive growth in the construction of data centers, the Wisconsin Legislature did not make any changes that would address concerns over water use, electricity rates, construction jobs, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the state’s workforce. Republicans and Democrats authored their own versions of new data center oversight, but the session ended with no changes.

Whatever happens in the November elections, who do trust to write new rules next year about data center construction and operation in Wisconsin? Click the option closest to your line of thinking. Feel free to add a comment — and your first name and hometown — and we might share it in our next edition.

Remember to click on Newsletter at the top of this page if you’re not already getting our weekly Thursday evening Supper Club Statehouse newsletter about Wisconsin politics. Subscribers get to see and respond to each week’s question first.

Share this page with your friends if you’d like them to weigh in as well. Thank you!

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