Question of the Week: Data center trust

Despite all of the talk about the explosive growth in the construction of data centers, the Wisconsin Legislature did not make any changes that would address concerns over water use, electricity rates, construction jobs, and the impact of artificial intelligence on the state’s workforce. Republicans and Democrats authored their own versions of new data center oversight, but the session ended with no changes.

Whatever happens in the November elections, who do trust to write new rules next year about data center construction and operation in Wisconsin? Click the option closest to your line of thinking. Feel free to add a comment — and your first name and hometown — and we might share it in our next edition.

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