These are Wisconsinites’ favorite breweries

Whether you’re a pilsner person or love imbibing IPAs , Wisconsin’s breweries have something for every beer drinker.

According to the Brewers Association, our state is home to 250 craft breweries. We asked our readers for their favorite local breweries, and this is what you all shared:

3 Sheeps Brewing, Sheboygan

“My partner and I enjoyed their beer for years from our homes and local pub taps in Milwaukee and Janesville, but now we live just a mile from ‘the sheeps’ and we LOVE hanging out at the taproom not just for our favorite brews (Chaos Pattern and Fresh Coast) but for special taproom-only IPAs, live music, goofy bingo nights, food trucks, seeing friends and neighbors and their dogs, and even interesting lectures and community events.”

— Suzelle L.

RELATED: 10 Wisconsin breweries that make a difference

Central Waters Brewing Co., Milwaukee

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“A former church that was renovated into a brewery (Captain Pabst Pilot House) and then to Central Waters a few years back.”

— Chad W.

Full Mile Beer Company & Kitchen, Sun Prairie

“Green Mile Hazy IPA is the best!”

— Daniel C.

Ahnapee Brewery, Green Bay and Algoma

“I like Ahnapee Brewing because they have good beer & they support local home brewers.”

— Jim K.

The Hive Taproom, East Troy

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“So many flavors! My husband likes one side of the menu and I like the other. It’s a carbonated session mead. The Hive Taproom also shows off local music artists, hosts trivia nights and outdoor movies in the summer. It’s family and dog friendly.”

— Erin H.

Noble Roots Brewing Company, Green Bay

“I’ve been to many craft breweries, and Green Bay’s Noble Roots is one of my favorites. Great little place, family run.”

— Jay K.

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This Locals Love roundup first appeared in our newsletter, where we spotlight reader favorites each week. Subscribe todayto catch upcoming features and share your own favorite local spots!