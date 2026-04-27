Candy stores Wisconsin locals love

From new and unique creations to classic candies, our state has no shortage of sweet treats.

Our readers shared their favorite candy stores from around Wisconsin, and this is what you shared:

Beerntsen’s Confectionary Inc, Manitowoc

“I wish I could send you pictures of my students from their field trip there many years ago so you could see the beauty of their faces and as they anticipated their exquisite ice cream sundaes. (BTW, I’m originally a Two Riverite, the birthplace of the ice cream sundae.) Anyway, we had a marvelous time watching ribbon candy made from scratch.” — Hilarie R.

RELATED: Wisconsin readers share their favorite local bookstores

Confections For Any Occasion, Theresa — Mary D.

Advertisement

Chippewa Candy Shop, Chippewa Falls

“They have almost any candy you could ever want, let you taste the merchandise before you buy, and are the kindest & friendliest hosts you could ever hope for. My elderly father-in-law had an insatiable sweet tooth, and before his passing, we took him there for his monthly stash. He would spend in excess of $100.00 each time. They loved him & made him feel so special.” — Paula D.

Sugar Troll, Mt. Horeb

“Sugar Troll in Mount Horeb for its nostalgic and vintage candy.” — Chara K.

Tremblay’s Sweet Shop, Hayward

“Hand dipped chocolates, peanut brittle, taffy are just some of the sweets. What’s special about Tremblay’s is you can watch the employees make fudge and brittle as well as hand dipping candies. Plus, free samples of fudge!!” — Jessica S.

Advertisement

Wilmar Chocolates, Neenah

“Best chocolate ever. Only been in Neenah for a short time, but doing very well.” — Susan L.

Hughes’ Home Maid Chocolates Shop, Oshkosh

“One of the quirkiest candy stores you will find. They have great candy, make it in the basement of a house in a regular neighborhood. You go downstairs, where they make the candy so you will see everything that goes on. It is worth stopping by just to see their operation.” — Lyn G.

RELATED: 7 spring hikes in Wisconsin with stunning views

This Locals Love roundup first appeared in our newsletter, where we spotlight reader favorites each week. Subscribe todayto catch upcoming features and share your own favorite local spots!