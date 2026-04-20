Wisconsin readers share their favorite local bookstores

Whether you’re looking for a book to cozy up with on a rainy day or while baking in the sun at the beach, Wisconsin has no shortage of locally owned places to find one.

Our readers sent in their favorite independent bookstores around the state, and here’s what we heard:

Pages and Pours, De Pere

“Serves beverages, small plate items and a place to just sit and read! Near St. Norbert College! Just warm and inviting!” — Margaret B.

RELATED: The road trip in Wisconsin that’s perfect for book lovers

Renaissance Books, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

“You can find the most amazing and obscure books! It’s a great place to spend time without the hustle and bustle of airport chaos.” — Megan H.

The Nerdy Word, Union Grove

“This new Indy bookstore has what you need when it comes to just what you are looking for! Great owner and staff work diligently to make sure you leave happy and with the intent to return. Also, check out reading groups and other activities they host for the love of books. You will be very happy you stopped by!” — Diane P.

The Book Deal, Madison

“It started out primarily for college students, by college students, but has grown into a fantastic community resource. Their goal is ‘to foster literacy in our community, through affordable and free access to books.’ Kids get free books, Little Libraries can restock with free books, and Teachers get good discounts.” — Kathleen M.

Dotters Books, Eau Claire

“A staple on Barstow Street in Downtown Eau Claire! Independently and woman-owned, Dotters has a variety of books across the gamete of genres. Community driven, Dotters has recently brought back story time and is a resource for the vast community of Eau Claire in their offerings.” — Kristin D.

Janke Book Store, Wausau

“It is the oldest bookstore in Wisconsin!” — Lee S.

Lion’s Mouth Bookstore and Coffee, Green Bay

“The owner Amy is so welcoming and has all the books that one could want to read. Amy hosts many fun and interesting events. From Silent Book Club, (my favorite), to Author readings, to celebrations. Amy even has a small food and personal item free pantry shelf. Come visit with employees Jordan, and Noah and find your next great read or event/book club.” — Beth H.

Lunar & Lake Book Market, Fond du Lac

“They’ve been in business since 2020 and are still going strong. They have a wonderful selection of books and sponsor events here in Fondy. I’m so happy I can shop LOCALLY for my books now!” — Mel K.

Knuth Book Cellar, Ripon

“A welcome addition to Ripon’s downtown. You can browse books, relax in the seating area and grab a coffee or treat from the Ripon Dough Company through the connecting door.” — Karen S.

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This Locals Love roundup first appeared in our newsletter, where we spotlight reader favorites each week. Subscribe today to catch upcoming features and share your own favorite local spots!