There are a few things that can be found in abundance in Wisconsin: dairy products, breweries, and beautiful locales. From its location along two Great Lakes, to its dells and bluffs, to its rural countryside, there is no denying how scenic Wisconsin can be. The state is so brimming with beauty that even its college campuses stand out as truly gorgeous locations.

Wisconsin is home to 85 colleges and universities, according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, and while each is beautiful in its own way, some really stand out. Some college campuses have been around for more than a century, and have stunning historic halls and buildings; others are located in unique and picturesque settings. But one thing that they all have in common is that they’re among the most beautiful college campuses in Wisconsin.

1. Carthage College

Location: 2001 Alford Park Drive, Kenosha

Carthage College hasn’t always been located in Wisconsin, and it moved to its lakeside Kenosha campus in 1962. (Carthage College)

Founded in 1847, Carthage College didn’t always sit on its beautiful lakeside campus in Kenosha. The private college actually used to be located way further south, in Hillsboro, Ill.. Then it moved to Springfield, Ill., where Abraham Lincoln served on the board of trustees for a year. After the Civil War, the school moved again, to Carthage, Ill., where it was renamed Carthage College.

In 1957, the school’s board of trustees voted to move the campus to Kenosha, where it opened on the city’s lakeshore in 1962. The college’s lakefront location makes it one of the most beautiful campuses throughout the state, and gives students the opportunity to take in the views from Lake Michigan from a majority of the campus’ buildings, including seeing the sunrise over the lake from Carthage College’s dorms, and sometimes, even enjoy class from the beach.

2. University of Wisconsin – Madison

Location: 500 Lincoln Drive, Madison

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One of the most well-known schools in the state, and by far the largest, the University of Wisconsin – Madison is also one of the state’s most beautiful. The university was first founded in 1848, making some of the campus’ features pretty historic. One of its most historic and beautiful buildings is Bascom Hall, which was first constructed between 1857 and 1858. The building, along with Bascom Hill, serves as a centerpiece for the campus.

The school isn’t just beautiful because of its impressive architecture, but also due to its scenic setting. Built on an isthmus between Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, the University of Wisconsin – Madison’s beautiful location gives students an opportunity to embrace the outdoors. One of the best places to enjoy the lakeside views that the campus offers is at the Terrace at Memorial Union. The terrace features campus-famous sunburst chairs, where students can sit and watch the sunset over Lake Mendota.

3. University of Wisconsin – River Falls

Location: 410 South Third St., River Falls

The University of Wisconsin – River Falls is located near the St. Croix River, which makes up part of the border between Minnesota and Wisconsin. (University of Wisconsin – River Falls/Pat Deninger)

Some people find beauty in big city settings, but those aren’t the kind of people who would immediately fall for the beauty at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls. On the other hand, students who find beauty in small town charm or rural farms will feel right at home at the school. Founded in 1874, the University of Wisconsin – River Falls is located in River Falls, a city in Pierce and St. Croix Counties with a population of just more than 16,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. The scenic rural views aren’t just for show, either: the school offers one of the best agriculture programs in the country, according to College Raptor.

It’s not just scenic farm life that makes the University of Wisconsin – River Falls campus one of the most beautiful in the state. The university is located near the picturesque St. Croix River, a National Scenic Riverway and tributary of the Mississippi River, which forms a portion of the border between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

4. Lawrence University

Location: 711 East Boldt Way, Appleton

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Lawrence University’s historic Main Hall was one of the sites used as a memorial for Abraham Lincoln. (Lawrence University)

Located in Appleton, Lawrence University was first founded in 1847, and the historic college was the second university in the country to be established as a coeducational institution, meaning both men and women could attend. Because the university dates back so many years, it’s home to some pretty historic and beautiful buildings, including the Main Hall. The building has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1974 and served as the site of a memorial service for Abraham Lincoln.

Despite being located in a city, the university is also a great place to get out and enjoy the outdoors. Located near the Fox River, there are many walking trails and parks located near Lawrence University’s campus. The scenic campus is also beautiful during winter, giving students a reason to venture outdoors in the snow-filled season by attending the school’s week-long Winter Carnival.

5. University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire

Location: 105 Garfield Ave., Eau Claire

We’re not alone in thinking that the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire has a beautiful campus. The school is consistently ranked one of the best regional schools in the Midwest by The Princeton Review, and the university has even adopted the nickname “Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Campus.” While it might seem a bit subjective of a nickname, in this case, we happen to be on the school’s side.

Between its tree-lined walking paths through campus and its location near the Chippewa River, how could it not be one of the most beautiful college campuses in the whole state? The school is also located near Putnam Park, giving the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire students an opportunity to feel as if they’re living and studying in a woodsy setting while still in a city.

6. Marquette University

Location: 1250 West Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee

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On campus since the 1960s, Marquette University features a historic French chapel that may have once been visited by Joan of Arc. (Marquette University)

Marquette University, in Milwaukee, offers everything you’d expect a beautiful, historic, city-based campus to have—unbeatable foliage in the fall, gothic architecture, and impressive views of the city—all of which help to make it one of the most beautiful campuses in Wisconsin.

One of the coolest, most unique, and most beautiful buildings on campus is the St. Joan of Arc Chapel, a Roman Catholic chapel located on the university’s campus—but it dates back far past Marquette University’s founding. The chapel was first completed in 1420, and was located in the French village of Chasse-sur-Rhône, and may have been a spot where Joan of Arc visited and prayed in 1429.

After the French Revolution, the chapel was abandoned. It was rediscovered after World War I and moved to the home of Gertrude Hill Gavin in Brookville, New York. After Gavin’s death, the chapel was gifted to Marquette University by Marc B. Rojtman and his wife, and it took nine months to be moved. It has been a feature on Marquette’s campus since 1966.

7. St. Norbert College

Location: 100 Grant St., De Pere

One thing that sets St. Norbert College apart is that the campus is beautiful all year long. With its scenic brick buildings and tree-lined walkways, the campus looks beautiful whether fresh flowers are blooming in the spring, the sun is shining on it in summer, its many trees are changing colors in the fall, or if it’s covered under heaps of snow in the winter. The campus is also a perfect mix of old and new, meshing architectural styles, like the school’s beautiful Main Hall, built in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, and the glass-covered Gehl Mulva Science Center.

Much of St. Norbert College’s campus is located in the St. Norbert College Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. But it’s not just the buildings that are beautiful—St. Norbert College is located along the Fox River, offering students waterfront views.

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8. Concordia University Wisconsin

Location: 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon

Concordia University Wisconsin has 2,700 feet of shoreline along Lake Michigan. (Concordia University Wisconsin)

Convenient in winter, Concordia University Wisconsin has nearly four miles of heated tunnels connecting all academic and residence buildings on the school’s campus, so students and staff don’t have to face the Midwestern cold. But when the weather is nice, or when students are up for braving the cold, they’re in for a truly gorgeous sight, because the school has one of the most beautiful campuses in the entire state.

The university is located on 200 acres in Mequon, Wisc., and sits along the Lake Michigan shoreline. One of the most beloved parts of the school’s campus is the bluff: a nearly 2,700-foot-long stabilized bluff that sits along the lakeshore and features switchback hiking trails and walking paths that lead down to a private beach.

This article first appeared on Good Info News Wire and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.



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