Question of the Week: Did Gov. Evers make a good deal?

Just when we thought it was safe to be around the state Capitol again, lawmakers came back to town for a special session to debate a spending bill hammered out by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leaders of the Legislature: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

And then a funny thing happened: A lot of Democratic legislators and some Republicans said they wouldn’t vote for it — and despite the Assembly passing it Wednesday night with 10 Democrats joining Republicans in voting yes, the Senate killed it minutes later with three Republicans joining all Democrats in voting no.

It was one of the most weirdly bipartisan debates since the smoking ban in 2007.

Opponents believed — for varying reasons — that a better deal could be reached after the November elections.

Supporters of the deal say the package of direct checks, property tax relief, special education funds, and tax breaks for workers with tips or lots of overtime is needed right now.

Let’s frame it around the outgoing governor. Was this a good move on his way out the door, or did he give away too much of the state budget surplus, which would have made it tougher for Democrats if they win control of the Legislature?

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Click on the answer closest to your opinion on the issue.