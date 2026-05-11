Welcome to this week’s Wisconsin View and Badger State Buzz—two staples of the UpNorthNews newsletter. If you want to see the Badger State Buzz as soon as it drops each week, make sure you’re subscribed. And if you’d like your photo featured, like readers Jane and Steve R. capturing this awesome photo of a sunset in Sister Bay, just reply to any newsletter with your submission.

Now, onto your Badger State Buzz:

Breese Stevens Field Bodega Night Market, Madison (May, 14)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, this nighttime local artisan market returns this summer. It will feature food carts, handmade jewelry, crafts, and more.

RELATED: Wisconsinites love these burger spots

Milwaukee Auto Show, West Allis (May 14-17)

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This annual event at the Wisconsin State Fair park shows hundreds of the newest vehicles from major manufacturers, hands-on experiences, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly activities.

Maifest, Germantown (May 15-17)

A traditional German festival will take place over three days, featuring authentic German cuisine, dancing, and children’s activities.

Spring Food Truck Festival, Elkhorn (May 16)

Come grab a bite from some of the over 20 food trucks that will line downtown Elkhorn. The event will also feature craft and commercial vendors, live music, and activities for all ages.

Festival of Spring, Oshkosh (May 16)

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This free outdoor event will feature a large spring plant sale alongside vendors offering art, crafts, plants, and garden supplies. Visitors can also access the historic mansion and gardens.

World Euchre Championship, New Glarus (May 16-17)

An annual card tournament in downtown New Glarus brings together Euchre players from around the world. Both experienced and casual players are welcome to participate.

RELATED: Why are vinyl lounges popping up in Wisconsin?

That’s all for this week’s Buzz. Capture a moment at one of these events or a stunning Wisconsin scene and send it to us by replying to any of our daily newsletters. We can’t wait to see your view.