Question of the Week: Referendum on voucher schools?

Taxpayer-funded vouchers for private school tuition began as a small, experimental program in Milwaukee about 30 years ago. It has since been greatly expanded by Republican-majority legislatures over the years to become a statewide “school choice” program costing at least $700 billion.

And yet, as noted in our recent interview with Rep. Angelina Cruz (D-Racine) from the Assembly Education Committee, you’ve never been asked to vote on it.

In fact, the Legislature has never really given the whole voucher school scheme a standalone up-or-down vote. The creation and funding have almost always been wrapped inside of budget bills with lots of other matters that have to pass.

Would we be paying for two parallel school systems in Wisconsin, with a cost approaching $1 billion a year, if we had been asked about it earlier? Should voters get a chance now or is it too late? Click on the answer closest to your opinion on the issue.

We’ll have your answers in the May 14 newsletter. Our Sunday politics newsletter has moved to Thursday evenings. Be sure to check it out.