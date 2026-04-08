A weekly roundup of Wisconsin protests, political events, advocacy opportunities, and ways to take action statewide–Friday, April 10, through Thursday, April 16.

Wisconsin’s spring election has come to an end, with major victories for Democrats and progressives across the state. Now, the focus is shifting toward what comes next. This week, two gubernatorial forums offer a look into the candidates and the race that will define Wisconsin’s next election cycle. Advocacy and issue-based organizations continue to organize across Wisconsin, offering opportunities to plug into key issues.

Here’s this week’s calendar of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (April 10)

Chippewa Valley Indivisible: Bridge Brigade–Friday Afternoons, (Eau Claire, 3 p.m.)

A weekly rally for democracy.

Indivisible Portage: Stand Up For Our Country, (Portage, 4 p.m.)

A weekly rally to show support with Minnesota.

Saturday (April 11)

Indivisible: Weekly Power to the People Protest, (Greenfield, 10 a.m.)

A rally for democracy.

Democratic Party of Columbia County: Gubernatorial Forum and Q&A, (Portage, 10 a.m.)

A gubernatorial forum and Q&A with confirmation of attendance from candidates Mandela Barnes, David Crowley, Representative Francesca Hong, Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez, Zachary Roper, and Senator Kelda Roys.

WisDems: Stand Up! Peaceful Protest, (Rice Lake, 10 a.m)

A protest featuring a new topic each week.

Indivisible: Stand for Democracy, (Glendale, 12 p.m.)

A rally for democracy.

WisDems: Middleton Rally for Democracy, (Middleton, 12 p.m.)

A rally for democracy.

Indivisible: The Resistance Protest, (Oshkosh, 12 p.m.)

A resistance protest.

Indivisible: Stand for Democracy, (Wauwatosa, 12 p.m.)

A rally for democracy.

WisDems: Meet Your Democratic Gubernatorial Candidates, (Brussels, 3 p.m.)

Meet the democratic candidates running for Governor of Wisconsin and speak directly with them in a “speed-dating” style format.

Sunday (April 12)

Indivisible-Brown County: Brown County Resists, (Green Bay, 12 p.m.)

A weekly rally for democracy.

Monday (April 13)

Chippewa Valley Indivisible: Bridge Brigade—Monday Mornings, (Eau Claire, 7:30 a.m.)

A rally for democracy.

Indivisible: Ripon Resisters Monday Little White School House Rally, (Ripon, 11:30 a.m)

A rally against the Trump administration

Indivisible: Moral Mondays in April, (Hudson, 4 p.m.)

A weekly rally for democracy.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: PPowerHour: La Crosse, (Virtual, 5 p.m.) Learn about volunteer events, how to get involved, and updates from Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

Tuesday (April 14)

Indivisible: Tuesday Rush Hour Rally, (Madison, 8 a.m.)

A resistance rally.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin: Governor Forum, (Virtual, 6 p.m.)

A gubernatorial forum with the Democratic candidates for Governor of Wisconsin on key topics, including climate change, democracy, and more. RSVP required by April 13th.

Wednesday (April 15)

Indivisible-Brown County: Veterans for Peace Weekly Pop-Up, (De Pere, 11:30 a.m.)

A rally against the Trump administration.

Rock River WI Indivisible: Fort Atkinson Protest, (Fort Atkinson, 3 p.m.)

A rally for democracy.

Chippewa Valley Indivisible: Defend Democracy Rally, (Eau Claire, 4 p.m.)

A rally for democracy and against authoritarianism.

Indivisible-Brown County: Veterans for Peace Hospital Pop-Up, (Green Bay, 3:30 p.m.)

A rally against the Trump administration.





Thursday (April 16)

Wisconsin Public Health Association: Rooted in Justice & Joy: Reimagining Black Maternal Health Through Community, Care, & Power, (Virtual, 2 p.m.)

A panel discussion with leaders across community-based care, advocacy, and public health systems on advancing black maternal health.

Mazomanie Muddlers: Defend Democracy Rally, (Mazomanie, 4 p.m.)

A rally for democracy and against the Trump administration.

Waunakee Democrats: Rally for Democracy and Free Speech, (Waunakee 4 p.m.)

A rally for democracy.

Indivisible Fox Valley: Wisconsin Deserves Fair Voting Maps, (Appleton, 6 p.m.)

A presentation with Penny Bernard Schaber discussing the current state of Wisconsin’s voting maps and how to ensure fair and free elections in Wisconsin.

Have an event to add? Email State Organizing Coordinator, Abigail Deatrick, abigail@couriernewsroom.com with details (please send details at least one week before the event).

Related: Majority of Wisconsin school referendums pass in 2026 Spring Election