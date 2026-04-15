A weekly roundup of Wisconsin protests, political events, advocacy opportunities, and ways to take action statewide–Friday, April 17, through Thursday, April 23.

This week included Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin’s updates on Wisconsin’s abortion laws, college student actions on climate and gender-affirming care, and protests to defend democracy.

Here’s this week’s calendar of upcoming events and actions:

Friday (April 17)

Rally for Democracy

Saturday (April 18)

Voces de la Frontera (VDLF): Become a Community Defense Verifier (Madison, 9-11:30 a.m.)

An introductory training session. Verifiers are key to rapid response efforts that protect families, document ICE activity, support the 24-hour emergency hotline, and strengthen trust and solidarity in our communities. This training is part of a statewide network of leaders ready to respond when needed. VDLF membership is required to participate.

Rally for Democracy

Sunday (April 19)

Ozaukee Indivisible: “Caring for Our Neighbors” Mutual Aid Event (Cedarburg, 2-3:30 p.m.)

Attend the Ozaukee Kindness Project event to help create care packages for immigrant neighbors, make kindness crafts, and connect with local nonprofits.

Rally for Democracy

Monday (April 20)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin (PPAWI): Lunch and Learn: Abortion Access in Wisconsin (Virtual, 12:30-1 p.m.)

Learn about Wisconsin’s abortion laws and restrictions, what PPAWI hopes to change, and ways you can get involved in the fight for abortion access.

Rally for Democracy

Tuesday (April 21)

Rally for Democracy

Chippewa Dems: Democracy Visibility Rally (Chippewa Falls, 4:30-5:30 p.m.)

Wednesday (April 22)

Actions for College Students

Climate Action Campaign: Earth Day of Action (Madison, 4-6 p.m.)

Join students to connect, organize, and take action on climate and cost-of-living issues while learning about the Energy Bills Relief Act, federal priorities, and ongoing advocacy efforts.

Join students to connect, organize, and take action on climate and cost-of-living issues while learning about the Energy Bills Relief Act, federal priorities, and ongoing advocacy efforts. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin: Protect the Dolls (Multiple UW locations & Virtual, 4-6 p.m.)

A Gender Affirming Care training for college students. Learn the facts and common myths, explore what’s happening with access to care, and learn how to get involved.

Rally for Democracy

Thursday (April 23)

Rally for Democracy

Have an event to add? Email State Organizing Coordinator, Abigail Deatrick, abigail@couriernewsroom.com with details (please send details at least one week before the event).

Related: How do you actually get on a WI election ballot?