VIDEO: Let’s Fix America’s ‘Care Infrastructure’

Parents may need to miss work Monday or find other child care arrangements as providers and supportive parents help them mark the annual Day Without Child Care, with events designed to draw attention to the ongoing crisis affecting the industry.

There is a growing shortage of child care options as some providers become less affordable in order to compete for a smaller pool of quality workers. Many child care providers have closed permanently. Others will close for a day on Monday to show how dire the situation could become in the near-future.

Kate Duffy, co-founder of Motherhood for Good in Wisconsin, explains why elected officials should treat the care infrastructure —for children, the elderly, and the disabled — with the same importance as traditional infrastructure such as roads and bridges. All, she says, are necessary for a healthy economy.

