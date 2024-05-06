Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Gov. Evers Kicks off “Pothole Patrol” Tour

By Cherita Booker

May 6, 2024

“That old joke is right, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and construction season?but that?s a good thing,? said Gov. Evers.

Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address, focusing on his annual statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour aimed at repairing potholes across Wisconsin and discussing his administration’s efforts to enhance local roads and highways throughout the state.

Evers has conducted “Pothole Patrol” tours in previous years of his tenure, including in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, marking the fourth consecutive year of the governor’s tour.

@upnorthnews ?That old joke is right, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and construction season?but that?s a good thing,? said Gov. Evers. ?? ? Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address, focusing on his annual statewide "Pothole Patrol" tour aimed at repairing potholes across Wisconsin and discussing his administration's efforts to enhance local roads and highways throughout the state. Evers has conducted "Pothole Patrol" tours in previous years of his tenure, including in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, marking the fourth consecutive year of the governor's tour. #wisconsin #wisconsinnews #potholes ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

  • Cherita Booker

    Milwaukee native Cherita Booker attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and has worked in various roles as a multimedia journalist since 2017. She enjoys photography, dancing, and spending time with friends and family.

    View all posts

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This