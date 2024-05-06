VIDEO: Gov. Evers Kicks off “Pothole Patrol” Tour

“That old joke is right, there are two seasons in Wisconsin: winter and construction season?but that?s a good thing,? said Gov. Evers.

Evers delivered the Democratic Radio Address, focusing on his annual statewide “Pothole Patrol” tour aimed at repairing potholes across Wisconsin and discussing his administration’s efforts to enhance local roads and highways throughout the state.

Evers has conducted “Pothole Patrol” tours in previous years of his tenure, including in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, marking the fourth consecutive year of the governor’s tour.

