Democrats in Wisconsin’s legislature say GOP leaders won’t even hear their ideas

They say it prevents them from representing their communities fairly. In western Wisconsin, Democratic Sen. Jeff Smith says his party wants to work across the aisle and hold actual conversations about issues.

Smith’s race in Senate District 31 is part of a broader, intense fight for control of the Wisconsin state legislature, with Democrats aiming to protect the seat and Republicans aiming to flip it to bolster their majority.

Last week, Sen. Jesse James called it quits in his campaign against Smith. He’s the fifth Republican senator to announce they will not seek reelection.