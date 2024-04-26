Granite Post News Logo Image
Wisconsin News You Can Use

VIDEO: Why this Wisconsin mom is grateful for IVF

By UpNorthNews Staff

April 26, 2024

In February, when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally children, a precedent was set—putting at risk every American’s access to the fertility treatments that could help them start a family. Here’s why one Wisconsin mom is grateful for IVF, from UpNorthNews Correspondent @markpochow:

@upnorthnews In February, when the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally children, a precedent was set—putting at risk every American’s access to the fertility treatments that could help them start a family. Here's why one Wisconsin mom is grateful for IVF, from UpNorthNews Correspondent @markpochow: #wisconsin #ivf #reproductivefreedom ♬ original sound – UpNorthNews

Author

CATEGORIES: POLITICAL VIDEO

Politics

Local News

Related Stories
Share This