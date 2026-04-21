9 Ways to celebrate Earth Day in Wisconsin

April 22 marks Earth Day, an annual celebration dedicated to promoting sustainability and protecting natural resources.

There’s no shortage of ways to get involved in Wisconsin. Here are some engaging Earth Day events to mark on your calendar:

Work Play Earth Day – Tree Planting, Blue Mound State Park (April 22)

All volunteers are welcome to help plant 100 trees at the family campground for any amount of time and free park admission. The event is in partnership with Heartwood Tree Company and Alliant Energy’s Trees Forever Program.

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Earth Day Crafts, Richard Bong State Recreation Area (April 22)

Participants can explore the importance of protecting the planet while creating crafts from recycled materials. Attendees can bring their own recycled supplies or use provided ones.

Earth Day Eco-Craft, Eau Claire (April 22)

Celebrate Earth Day by giving back to local pollinators. Participants can create their own custom mix of wildflower seeds and plant them in a pot for pollinators to enjoy. This is a drop-in event open to all.

Earth Day Clean Up, Stevens Point (April 22)

Bring your family to Iverson Park to help tidy up. Supplies will be provided with a themed gift at the end. There may even be opportunities to spot some crayfish.

Climate Action Campaign Earth Day of Action, Madison (April 22)

Join students to connect, organize, and take action on climate and cost-of-living issues while learning about the Energy Bills Relief Act, federal priorities, and ongoing advocacy efforts.

Earth Day Celebration, Retzer Nature Center (April 25)

Families are welcome to explore interactive indoor and outdoor activities focused on the importance of environmental protection, including recycling, composting, and hands-on experiences.

Work! Play! Earth Day!, Wildcat Mountain State Park (April 25)

Join park staff for its annual stewardship day with activities like tree planting, trail and campground clean-up, and habitat restoration. Volunteers should bring sturdy shoes and gloves, and enjoy provided refreshments and time to relax in the park afterward.

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Earth Day, Marsh Haven Nature Center (April 25)

Visitors are invited to enjoy a day of environmentally-themed activities for all ages, along with animal programs and free all-day museum admission.

Rock The Green Earth Day Celebration, Harley Davidson Museum (April 25)

For the 15th year, celebrate Earth Day with a zero-waste celebration featuring live music, eco-education, and interactive experiences.