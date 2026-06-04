Question of the Week: Jungle primaries

Chances are you heard about this week’s primary election in California for governor and you might have caught the phrase “jungle primary.” It’s one of several ways supporters claim would give voters more power over who wins elections.

In an open primary, party labels don’t matter: no matter who the candidates are, the top two finishers in the primary move on to the general election, even if they’re both Democrats or Republicans.

Another proposed reform is ranked choice voting, where voters rank the candidates on their ballot. The last place candidate is kicked off after the first round of counting and their supporters’ second choice candidates gets their votes — and you keep going until there are only two candidates and one wins by being ranked highly by a majority of voters.

Click on an option, leave us a comment, and leave your first name and hometown for a chance to see it featured in our weekly politics newsletter next week.